STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Shared views on challenges of East, South China Seas with India: Australian Minister Marise Payne

Indo-Pacific region is largely viewed as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea.

Published: 11th September 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (Photo| AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India and Australia shared views on the challenges of the East and South China Seas, of Myanmar and Afghanistan during the inaugural 2+2 Ministerial Meeting, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne informed on Saturday.

ALSO READ| Focus of India-Australia ties is 'peaceful development of Indo-Pacific': S Jaishankar

"We have talked today about many things but including the strong and enduring India and Australia relationships in trade, in community links, in cyber, climate and defence. We have shared views of the challenges of the East and South China Seas, of Mynamar and Afghanistan," said Payne after holding the India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Meeting with the Indian counterparts.

She further said that both countries share a positive vision of a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific.

Indo-Pacific region is largely viewed as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea. China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its efforts to advance into the Indian Ocean are seen to have challenged the established rules-based system.

Noting the concern on Afghanistan, the Australian minister said, "Last month saw fall of Kabul, future of Afghanistan remains a central concern. Along with the ongoing fight of terrorism, the future of Afghanistan remains the central concern for both of our countries."

ALSO READ| India, Australia reject criticism of Quad, Jaishankar says important not to 'misrepresent' reality

Following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul in August, the situation in Afghanistan has been dominating the international agenda, with global stakeholders trying to find ways to ensure stability in the region. On the issues of Afghanistan, Payne said India and Australia share strong interests in ensuring that Afghan, never again becomes safe haven for breeding and training terrorists.

"We're also very focused on seeking safe passage for citizens, foreign nationals, visa holders of other countries who seek to leave Afghanistan," said the Australian Foreign Minister. This is the inaugural India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the nations' foreign and defense ministers. The agenda included bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Payne and Australia Defence Minister Peter Dutton participated in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marise Payne Australia India Australia ties 2 plus 2 Ministerial meeting S Jaishankar
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp