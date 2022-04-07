STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan rupee drops to historic low against dollar amid political crisis

The rupee has been declining for months, but the fall became precipitous in March when opposition parties tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Published: 07th April 2022 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard outside the Supreme Court where the hearing of petitions for dissolving parliament by country's Prime Minister is going on, on April 7,2022(Photo | AP)

Security personnel stand guard outside the Supreme Court where the hearing of petitions for dissolving parliament by country's Prime Minister is going on, on April 7,2022(Photo | AP)

By AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan rupee dropped to a historic low of 191 rupees to the dollar Thursday as an ongoing political crisis rocked confidence in the currency.

The rupee has been declining for months, but the fall became precipitous in March when opposition parties tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan that led to the dissolution of the national assembly last week.

The rupee has lost over six percent in a month, and on the open market Thursday was at 191 and 189 at the interbank rate.

"The political mess has ensued from uncertainty and this badly reflects on the rupee," said Mohammad Sohail, chief of Topline Securities, a Karachi based brokerage and economic research house.

Pakistan's supreme court was sitting Thursday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Khan to dissolve the national assembly. Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, which rely on remittances from the diaspora, have failed to stop a growing trade deficit.

ALSO READ | Endgame for Imran in Pakistan’s power establishment

Reserves have fallen to $12 billion from $16 billion since March as the deficit hit 70 percent for the nine months of the fiscal year spanning 2021-22.

Since July 2021, the rupee has lost 18 percent of its value against the dollar. Relations with the United States and International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also critical factors. The IMF has approved a $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan to support its balance of payment issue in 2019. Half was disbursed, but the rest is being renegotiated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan rupee Crisis Reserves IMF PM Imran Khan
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp