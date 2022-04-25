EU Commission President, PM Modi launch India-EU Trade and Technology Council 

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: As vibrant democracies, India and the EU share common values and interest.

"But our values are not shared by everyone. So let us jointly address the rising challenges to our open and free societies,’" said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, while speaking at the Inauguration of the seventh Raisina Dialogue today that was jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Observer Research Foundation.

"We also need to strengthen our cooperation in the digital field. India is a powerhouse when it comes to new technologies, from artificial intelligence to quantum computing. Our cooperation is about way more than investment and infrastructure," Ursula von der Leyen said.



The EU Commission President also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where they established the India EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC). A first for India, but second for the EU as they established the first TTC with the US.



"Delighted to hold talks with President of EU Commission. We reviewed the full range of India EU ties including economic and cultural linkages," said PM Modi.



PM Modi and Von Der Leyen also discussed the strong co-operation on climate and clean energy between the two sides.



As India and the EU celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties, the TTC will enable them to handle challenges in trade, trusted technology and security, and thus deepen cooperation in these fields between the EU and India.



The TTC is expected to provide the necessary structure to operationalise political decisions, coordinate technical work, and report to the political level to ensure implementation and follow-up in areas that are important for the sustainable progress of Indian and European economies.



President of the EU and PM Modi were also the co-chairs of the 27+1 EU Summit at Porto in May 2021.

"President EU Commissions personal leadership was largely responsible for the impetus given to the initiatives designed to take our ties to the next level. These include an FTA, an investment agreement and a geographical indications agreement," said External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar at the Raisina Dialogue today.

