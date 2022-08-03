Home World

Russian FM Sergei Lavrov arrives in Myanmar for talks with junta

Sergei Lavrov's visit comes after the junta sparked renewed international outrage last week when it announced it had executed four prisoners.

Published: 03rd August 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File | AP)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File | AP)

By AFP

YANGON: Russia's foreign minister arrived in Myanmar on Wednesday for talks with junta leaders, stopping off on his way to a regional meeting that has snubbed the military over its refusal to halt its bloody crackdown on dissent.

Sergei Lavrov arrived at the military-built capital Naypyidaw "for a working visit," Russia's foreign affairs ministry said on Twitter.

He will meet the junta's foreign minister and "the Myanmar leadership," according to a ministry statement released ahead of the trip.

The junta has yet to comment on the visit by the top diplomat of one of its major allies and arms suppliers.

Lavrov's visit comes after the junta sparked renewed international outrage last week when it announced it had executed four prisoners, including a former lawmaker and a democracy activist, in the country's first use of capital punishment in decades.

ALSO READ | MEA expresses ‘deep concern’ over Myanmar political executions

He is scheduled to travel on to an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting in Cambodia from which the junta's top diplomat has been excluded over its refusal to engage in dialogue with its opponents.

Russia and its ally China have been accused of arming Myanmar's junta with weapons used to attack civilians since last year's coup.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was in Moscow on a "private" visit in July and reportedly met with officials from Moscow's space and nuclear agencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sergei Lavrov Russian FM Myanmar junta ASEAN
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp