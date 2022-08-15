Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi, calls India's development in healthcare, digital transformation "inspiring"

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, wishes poured in from across the world. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development.

"As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey. #AmritMahotsav," tweeted Bill Gates.

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India’s development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey #AmritMahotsav — Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 15, 2022

Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari also greeted India from International Space Station to celebrate the 76th Independence Day.

"On Indian Independence eve I'm reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father's home town of Hyderabad shines bright.@nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration," tweeted Raja Chari.

On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration pic.twitter.com/4eXWHd49q6 — Raja Chari (@Astro_Raja) August 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Singapore High Commission also wished India on the occasion of 76th Independence Day.

"Wishing India a wonderful 76th #IndependenceDay! Many remarkable achievements by our dearest friends. Glad India continues to forge ahead & realise its immense potential & Singapore continues to be part of its growth story. Look forward to scale new heights together," tweeted Singapore in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 12, 2021, launched the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence that started a 75-week countdown to our anniversary of independence.

India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day on August 15, 2022, and marking its 75 years of freedom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation for the ninth time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation and highlighted five resolves to accomplish the same.

Beginning his speech at the historic Red Fort in Central Delhi, Prime Minister Modi stated that it is a historic day for India as it takes a new path, a new pledge with renewed strength.

"We have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of. By 100 years of independence, for the next 25 years, we need to focus on the 5 resolves - 1. Viksit Bharat (Developed India), 2. Removing every ounce of Gulami (slavery) in us, 3. Work on the pride for our glorious heritage, 4. Ensuring Unity among all, 5. Fulfilling our fundamental Duties," PM Modi said.

