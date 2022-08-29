Home World

Pakistan court suspends Pemra's ban on live telecast of former PM Imran Khan's speeches

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A top court on Monday suspended the ban on the live telecast of ousted prime minister Imran Khan's speeches imposed by the Pakis­tan Electronic Media Regu­latory Authority (Pemra).

The electronic media watchdog banned satellite television channels from broadcasting live speeches of Khan after he threatened state institutions and made provocative statements while addressing a rally here on August 20.

Hearing an application filed by 69-year-old Khan, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that the watchdog had "exceeded its authority" and directed Pemra to appoint an officer who could justify the ban in court, Dawn newspaper reported. The hearing has been adjourned till September 5.

In his address at the rally, Khan had threatened to file cases against top police officials, Election Commission of Pakistan and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested on charges of sedition.

He had also taken exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill's two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she should “prepare herself as action would be taken against her.

" Hours after the speech, Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his Islamabad rally.

According to the copy of the first information report, Khan in his speech had "terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge" with the aim to stop them from performing their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any individual related to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party (PTI).

Since he was ousted from power in April, the cricketer-turned-politician has repeatedly claimed that the no-trust motion against him was the result of a "foreign conspiracy".

