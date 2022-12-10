Home World

US sounds alarm over 'harmful' Iran-Russia military partnership

Moscow "is offering Iran an unprecedented level of military and technical support -- that is transforming their relationship into a fully-fledged defence partnership," spokesman John Kirby said.

Published: 10th December 2022 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday expressed alarm over a "full-scale defence partnership" between Russia and Iran, describing it as "harmful" to Ukraine, Iran's neighbours and the world.

Iran stands accused by Western powers of supplying drones to Russia for its war against Ukraine, as Moscow batters the country's energy infrastructure in search of an advantage in the bloody conflict.

Washington has previously condemned Iran-Russia security cooperation, but on Friday described an extensive relationship involving equipment such as drones, helicopters and fighter jets.

"Russia is seeking to collaborate with Iran in areas like weapons development, training," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Moscow "is offering Iran an unprecedented level of military and technical support -- that is transforming their relationship into a fully-fledged defence partnership," he said.

"We have also seen reports that Moscow and Tehran are considering the establishment of a joint production line for lethal drones in Russia. We urge Iran to reverse course (and) not to take these steps."

Kirby said that the United States would sanction three Russian-based entities active in "the acquisition and use of Iranian drones."

Last month, Tehran admitted it had sent drones to Russia, but insisted they were supplied before the invasion of Ukraine.

Kirby said the United States is also concerned that Russia "intends to provide Iran with advanced military components," including helicopters and air defence systems.

Sordid deals

Iranian pilots have reportedly been learning to fly advanced Sukhoi Su-35 warplanes in Russia, and Tehran may receive the aircraft within the next year, which would "significantly strengthen Iran's air force relative to its regional neighbours," Kirby said.

The United States also believes that Iran is considering the sale of "hundreds of ballistic missiles" to Russia, he said.

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly took aim Friday at the "sordid deals" between Moscow and Tehran, saying in a statement that Iran had sent drones to Russia in exchange for "military and technical support" from Moscow.

This "will increase the risk it poses to our partners in the Middle East and to international security," Cleverly said, vowing that "the UK will continue to expose this desperate alliance and hold both countries to account."

ALSO READ | Canada sanctions Iran, Russia and Myanmar over 'gross rights violations'

Kirby on Friday announced a new $275 million aid package to help boost Ukraine's air defences, against Russian drones in particular.

He said the aid "will soon be on its way to provide Ukraine with new capabilities to boost its air defences and counter the threats that Ukraine is facing from drones."

The Pentagon released details on the package, saying it includes counter-drone equipment, as well as ammunition for Himars precision rocket systems, 80,000 155mm artillery rounds, some 150 generators, and other equipment.

ALSO READ | 2+2 dialogue: Iran, Russia sanctions not to be stumbling blocks in talks, says US Secretary of state Pompeo

The United States has previously said that generators were being provided to Kyiv to help Ukraine with its electricity needs amid repeated Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

The latest package -- which is made up of equipment taken from existing US stocks -- brings Washington's military assistance to Ukraine since Russia's February 24 invasion to more than $19.3 billion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United States Iran-Russia military partnership Russia -Ukraine war
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp