Ukraine-Russia tensions: India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to discuss issue

Published: 01st February 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India on Monday abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UN Security Council ahead of a meeting to discuss the situation on the Ukraine border. The UN Security Council met on Monday to discuss the Ukraine issue.

Ahead of the meeting, Russia, a permanent and veto-wielding member, called for a procedural vote to determine whether the open meeting should go ahead. Russia and China voted against the meeting, while India, Gabon and Kenya abstained.

All other 10 Council members, including Norway, France, the US, the UK, France, Ireland, Brazil and Mexico, voted in favour of the meeting going through. The Council needed only 9 yes votes for the meeting to go ahead.

With 10 Council members voting in favour, the Council went ahead with the meeting on the situation on the Ukraine border. Russia is reported to have massed an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine has brought increasingly strong warnings from the West that Moscow intends to invade. Russia has repeatedly denied that it plans to invade Ukraine.

However, Moscow is demanding that NATO promise never to allow Ukraine to join the military alliance, and to stop the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.

The US and NATO have rejected Russia's demands but have not ruled out more talks to address the security concerns of Moscow and ease the crisis.

