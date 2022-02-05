STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India invested more than USD 3 billion in Afghanistan: MoS Muraleedharan

The minister said that the vast majority of the projects committed to by the Government of India in Afghanistan have been completed and handed over.

Published: 05th February 2022 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan(File photo | EPS)

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan( File photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India has invested more than USD 3 billion in Afghanistan for the welfare of its people, said Minister of External Affairs V. Muraleedharan in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Replying to a question in the Lower House of Parliament on investment in Afghanistan, the MoS said, "India has been engaged in a development partnership with Afghanistan, which includes more than five hundred projects spread across each of the 34 provinces of the country in critical areas of power, water supply, road connectivity, healthcare, education, agriculture and capacity building."

"In all, more than USD 3 billion have been invested in the welfare of the people of Afghanistan." Furthermore, talking about the present status of all developmental projects which were under construction while the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the minister said that the vast majority of the projects committed to by the Government of India in Afghanistan have been completed and handed over.

ALSO READ | US allows money transfer to Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes

"As a neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan, India is concerned about recent developments in Afghanistan, and will continue to monitor the situation there," he added. Notably, the Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 last year, and following this, the country has been battered by a deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, which was already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Afghanistan Ministry of External Affairs Parliament
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp