Political cartoon or a meme? Ukraine's 'Hitler patting Putin' post divides twitterati

A political cartoon or a 'meme'? Ukraine's official handle (Yes, you read that right) posting a tweet bringing Adolf Hitler and Vladimir Putin together after Russia's sudden invasion of the country is dividing twitter.

Was it appropriate for the handle to post such content when a nation was waging war against them? Denizens of Social media couldn't help but ask.

The decision of Ukraine's official account to take on Russia in a different battlefield, Social Media, was triggered by a caricature that they posted which shows Nazi leader Adolf Hitler affectionately looking down upon Russian President Vladimir Putin and patting the latter's cheek.

The picture was posted without any context, only to be picked up by online advocates to discuss in the court of social media.

As the post garnered more replies, the official creators of the post clarified saying it is not a 'meme', but their reality right now.

This is not a ‘meme’, but our and your reality right now. — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 24, 2022

Here are some of the reactions to the post by Ukraine:

Listen, I'm no international conflict expert... but I'm pretty certain memes arent the way to go when you're being invaded. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 24, 2022

Countries posting war time memes life really can't be real — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 24, 2022

This is terrifyingly pretty accurate — TNA Kirsh (@TNAKirsh) February 24, 2022

Imagine reading history 30years from now. Russia invaded Ukraine and in response Ukraine were posting memes on their Twitter account. — vladdy daddy (@iamzelipher) February 24, 2022

Imagine being so naive to think that political caricatures during war is worthy of shaming — Abrahamizzle (@5plendiferous) February 24, 2022

Russia: launches invasion



Ukraine: i got the perfect meme for this — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 24, 2022

have none of u step foot into a history class this is literally a political cartoon https://t.co/ANXTaeB3FN — mimi (@sambuckyfilms) February 24, 2022



Well, the caricature was just a tip of the iceberg. With '#RussiaInvadedUkraine' hashtag, Ukraine has started a social (media) movement to assemble all the forces against Russia online and whip up what they termed a 'Twitter-storm.'

Join our Twitter-storm on February 24rd from 12 to 2 pm Kyiv, 10 am - 12 pm UTC. Use #StopRussianAggression and #RussiaInvadedUkraine hashtags to tell the world of the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine and the fact that Ukraine is under attack. pic.twitter.com/QY9p2ySQvZ — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 24, 2022

Despite the harsh reactions pouring in from across the world and global leaders condemning the attacks, Russia seems undeterred by any of the developments.

Around 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians are already believed to have been killed so far in the war.