STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Political cartoon or a meme? Ukraine's 'Hitler patting Putin' post divides twitterati

As the post garnered more replies, the official creators of the post clarified saying it is not a 'meme', but their reality right now.

Published: 24th February 2022 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Caricature posted by Ukraine on their official handle on Twitter. ( Photo | Twitter/ @Ukraine)

By Ayshvarya Narayanan
Online Desk

A political cartoon or a 'meme'? Ukraine's official handle (Yes, you read that right) posting a tweet bringing Adolf Hitler and Vladimir Putin together after Russia's sudden invasion of the country is dividing twitter.

Was it appropriate for the handle to post such content when a nation was waging war against them? Denizens of Social media couldn't help but ask.

The decision of Ukraine's official account to take on Russia in a different battlefield, Social Media, was triggered by a caricature that they posted which shows Nazi leader Adolf Hitler affectionately looking down upon Russian President Vladimir Putin and patting the latter's cheek.

The picture was posted without any context, only to be picked up by online advocates to discuss in the court of social media.

As the post garnered more replies, the official creators of the post clarified saying it is not a 'meme', but their reality right now.

Here are some of the reactions to the post by Ukraine:


Well, the caricature was just a tip of the iceberg. With '#RussiaInvadedUkraine' hashtag, Ukraine has started a social (media) movement to assemble all the forces against Russia online and whip up what they termed a 'Twitter-storm.'

Despite the harsh reactions pouring in from across the world and global leaders condemning the attacks, Russia seems undeterred by any of the developments.

Around 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians are already believed to have been killed so far in the war.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine crisis Russia invasion Vladimir Putin Adolf Hitler Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine conflict Russia Ukraine crisis
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp