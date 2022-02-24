Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates | PM Modi speaks to Putin, calls for immediate cessation of violence
'As a result of strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces, 74 Ukrainian military ground facilities were destroyed,' said Igor Konashenkov, a defence ministry spokesman.
Published: 24th February 2022 11:25 AM | Last Updated: 24th February 2022 11:35 PM
Vladimir Putin has launched what Ukraine has termed a full-scale war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia was attacking his country's "military infrastructure" and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.
About 40 Ukranian soldiers and 10 civilians are believed to have been killed so far. Ukraine has severed diplomatic relationship with Russia, whose sudden invasion has drawn widespread condemnation across the world.
Live coverage of the crisis:
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a statement on Ukraine in Parliament
Russian President Putin will never be able to cleanse the blood of Ukraine from his hands: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a statement on Ukraine in Parliament pic.twitter.com/TeJLjOrj37— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022
PM Modi speaks to Putin, calls for immediate cessation of violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine conflict and appealed for immediate cessation of violence as well as concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations.
During their telephonic conversation, President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
The prime minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue, the PMO said. (Read more)
Large-scale invasion of Ukraine likely now: US official
A senior US defence official said on Thursday that the ongoing Russian attack appears to be the first phase in what will likely be a multiple-phased, large-scale invasion.
The official said it began around 9:30 pm US eastern time, with land and sea-based missile launches. The official said that roughly more than 100 missiles, primarily short-range ballistic missiles, but also medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and sea-launched missiles, were launched in the first few hours of the attack.
US President Biden, G7 leaders start discussions on Russia's 'unprovoked' attack of Ukraine
US President Joe Biden on Thursday started a virtual meeting with leaders of G7 countries to discuss their joint response to Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine, the White House said. The group termed Russian action as a 'serious threat' to global order: statement
The G7 is an informal grouping of seven of the world's advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.
PM Modi to speak to Putin shortly: Foreign secretary
Addressing a press briefing on the Russia-Ukraine situation, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly. “In the Cabinet Committee of Security meeting, PM Modi has conveyed that safety of Indians is the priority. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will speak to his counterparts in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary,” he said.
Karnataka students take shelter in bunkers, seek early return to India
Several students from Karnataka, who are studying medicine at VN Karazin Kharkiv National University and Kharkiv National Medical University, are seeking an early return to India and trying to contract the Indian authorities.
Nine students from Haveri, seven from Ballari, one each from Dharwad, Koppal, Uttara Kannada, and Gadag district -- all medical students -- are now stranded in Ukraine. They have sheltered themselves in bunkers.
'Bring my son back': Mothers of 3 Uttrakhand students stuck in Ukraine urge govt
Worried mothers Rashmi Bisht, Preeti Pokhriyal and Anju Singh from Dehradun whose children are stuck in Ukraine request the government to provide all the assistance through the Indian Embassy and bring them back safely.
Worried mothers Rashmi Bisht, Preeti Pokhriyal & Anju Singh from Dehradun whose children are stuck in Ukraine request the government to provide all the assistance through the Indian Embassy and further ask for preparation to bring them back safely pic.twitter.com/tAWzDgO8Y2— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022
Embassy of India in Hungary despatches team to facilitate exit of Indians from Ukraine
With Ukraine closing its airspace after Russia launched a military operation against it, the Embassy of India in Hungary on Thursday said it has sent a team to coordinate and facilitate the exit of Indians from Ukraine.
Team from Embassy of India in Hungary has been despatched to the border post Zohanyi to coordinate and provide assistance to facilitate exit of Indians from Ukraine. Mission is working with with Govt of Hungary to provide all possible assistance. @IndiainUkraine @MEAIndia contd.— Indian Embassy in Hungary (@IndiaInHungary) February 24, 2022
"Team from Embassy of India in Hungary has been despatched to the border post-Zohanyi to coordinate and provide assistance to facilitate the exit of Indians from Ukraine. The mission is working with the Government of Hungary to provide all possible assistance," Indian Embassy in Hungary said in a tweet.
Beijing backs Moscow, approves imports of wheat from Russia
China’s customs agency on Thursday approved imports of wheat from all regions of Russia, a move that could help to reduce the impact of possible Western sanctions.
China’s populous market is a growth area for other farm goods suppliers, but Beijing had barred imports until now from Russia’s main wheat-growing areas due to concern about possible fungus and other contamination.
Prime Minister Modi likely to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin: Sources
PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security amid Russia's attack on Ukraine
Ration shops, ATMs have run out of essential items, cash: Indian students in Ukraine
Fear and chaos have gripped Ukraine and the ration shops as well as ATMs are running out of essential items and cash, respectively, an Indian student studying in the eastern European country told his Indore-based parents over phone.
Himachal Pradesh assembly secretary's son stuck in Ukraine
Himachal Pradesh assembly secretary Yash Paul Sharma's son is among more than 200 medical students from the hill state stuck in Ukraine amid Russian invasion. He was scheduled to board a flight to India on Saturday but it has been cancelled after the escalation of the crisis, he added.
Russia says over 70 military targets in Ukraine destroyed
Russia said that its military had destroyed more than 70 military targets including 11 airfields in Ukraine.
"As a result of strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces, 74 Ukrainian military ground facilities were destroyed," said Igor Konashenkov, a defence ministry spokesman, specifying that destroyed facilities included 11 airfields.
He said a Ukrainian military helicopter and four drones had also been shot down.
More sanctions against Russia were expected to be announced: Biden
President Joe Biden in a written statement condemned the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine and he promised the US and its allies “will hold Russia accountable.”
Biden meets with G7, addresses US on response to Russia
US President Joe Biden was meeting with G7 allies Thursday to hammer out a raft of new sanctions against Russia after it invaded Ukraine, and will later speak to the American people on a crisis that he warns will cause "catastrophic loss of life."
Indian passengers from Ukraine can return via Qatar, says government
The Centre said Indian passengers from Ukraine can return via Qatar, with aviation industry experts stating that civilian flights will restart from Ukraine only when its airspace opens. Currently 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine. (READ MORE)
Since the Ukrainian airspace is closed due to the Russian military offensive, it is currently not clear how they are to travel from Ukraine to Qatar to take Qatar-India flights, which are operating normally.
Government of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed passengers traveling from Ukraine to travel by transit under India- Qatar bilateral air bubble arrangement.— India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) February 24, 2022
Working with govt of Hungary to provide all possible assistance: Indian embassy
We are working with govt of Hungary to provide all possible assistance: Indian embassy in Hungary on evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.
Dollar exchange stopped; no way to return: Indian students in Ukraine
Indian students woke up to air raid sirens and a suddenly well-lit sky and soon all hell broke loose on the streets of Kyiv, the capital of war-hit Ukraine, as some of them narrated their ordeal on Thursday with frantic people rushing to petrol stations, banks and departmental stores in chock-a-block traffic.
"Tough times don't last but tough people do," Ashna Pandita, said a third-year medical student from Kyiv. Students are not able to exchange their currency as Ukrainian stores have stopped trading dollars. (READ MORE)
18 killled in air strike on military base near Odessa
Eighteen people died in an air strike on a military base near Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odessa, the local administration said.
"Eighteen died -- eight men and 10 women. At the moment, we are still digging through the rubble," the Odessa regional administration said in a statement.
The attack came on the first day of an invasion of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin launched after sparring for weeks with the West about NATO's presence in eastern Europe.
War leads to humanitarian crisis in Ukraine
A son wept over the body of his father among the wreckage of a missile strike in a residential district in the eastern Ukrainian town of #Chuguiv on Thursday as the country woke up to a Russian invasion https://t.co/miOZtlCYQA pic.twitter.com/LXEFtInpES— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2022
Ukrainians flee from Kyiv
Photos from Kyiv: Ukrainians are fleeing the nation’s capital after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. https://t.co/JvrYXbxAKk pic.twitter.com/TCniknv2oL— The Associated Press (@AP) February 24, 2022
Russia's ground forces have crossed into Ukraine
Russian troops have entered Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service says. Russian tanks and other equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from Kremlin-annexed Crimea in the south, the agency says.
#UPDATE Russia's ground forces have crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service says.— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2022
Russian tanks and other equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from Kremlin-annexed Crimea in the south, the agency says pic.twitter.com/HtNzhMPMFy
India issues advisory to Indians in Ukraine
IMPORTANT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN UKRAINE AS ON 24 FEBRUARY 2022.@MEAINDIA @PIB @DDNEWS pic.twitter.com/e1i1lMuZ1J— India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 24, 2022
Russia state TV paints Moscow as saviour of eastern Ukraine
As the West sounded the alarm about the Kremlin ordering troops into eastern Ukraine and decried it as an invasion, Russian state media painted a completely different picture of Moscow coming to the rescue of war-torn areas tormented by Ukraine's aggression and bringing them peace.
Former Indian diplomats say it will be 'tightrope walk' for India diplomatically
Advocating a wait and watch approach for India on the Ukraine conflict, former Indian diplomats on Thursday said New Delhi has to "walk a tightrope" diplomatically as Moscow has been its "steadfast partner" for decades.
MK Stalin urges Centre to bring back over 5,000 Tamils
Chief Minister MK Stalin today urged the Union Government to take urgent steps to bring back over 5,000 Tamils, mostly students now stranded in Ukraine where Russian military has moved in.
We have been receiving hundreds of distress calls from the family members of the students studying in Ukraine requesting their urgent evacuation: CM Stalin said in his letter to EAM S Jaishankar. (READ MORE)
When will the West impose more sanctions?
Ukraine's forces are no match for Moscow's military might, so Kyiv is counting on other countries to hit Russia hard — with sanctions.
Biden on Wednesday allowed sanctions to move forward against the company that built the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and against the company’s CEO.
Biden waived sanctions last year when the project was almost completed, in return for an agreement from Germany to take action against Russia if it used gas as a weapon or attacked Ukraine. Germany said Tuesday it was indefinitely suspending the pipeline. Biden said more sanctions would be announced on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the European Union planned the “strongest, the harshest package” ever, to be considered at a summit on Thursday, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
“A major nuclear power has attacked a neighbor country and is threatening reprisals of any other states that may come to the rescue,” Borrell said.
“This is not only the greatest violation of international law, it’s a violation of the basic principles of human co-existence. It’s costing many lives with unknown consequences ahead of us. The European Union will respond in the strongest possible terms.”
Russia, Ukraine crisis might give India opportunity to export more wheat
The Russia-Ukraine crisis might give India an opportunity to export more wheat in the global markets and domestic exporters should tap this opportunity, sources said on Thursday. India's central pool stood at 24.2 million tonnes, twice more than the buffer and strategic needs, they said. More than a quarter of the world's wheat export comes from Russia and Ukraine.
Ukraine military plane with 14 aboard crashes near Kyiv
A Ukrainian military plane with 14 people aboard crashed south of Kyiv, the emergencies service said. The service said it was "still determining how many people died." The incident occurred about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Kyiv.
'If Modi-Ji Speaks To Putin...': Ukraine Envoy Amid Russian Invasion
Ukraine envoy said "Modi ji is one of the most powerful, respected world leaders. You have a privileged, strategic relation with Russia. If Modi ji speaks to Putin, we are hopeful he will respond."
The Embassy continues to remain open and operate in Kyiv: Indian Ambassador to Ukraine
The Embassy continues to remain open and operate in Kyiv; We are working on mission mode to find a solution to this difficult situation, says Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy pic.twitter.com/e5SkAI1TS1— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022
In view of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CM has expressed concern: Maharashtra CM's Secretariat
In view of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CM has expressed concern over safety of people who've gone from Maharashtra for industry, education and business, and has instructed the Chief Secretary to coordinate with the Centre and keep in touch with them: Maharashtra CM's Secretariat
Whenever the air-space will open, we'll fly the flights again: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Flights were flown for Ukraine earlier. Today also flights were flown to Ukraine but after 3 hours when things started escalating those flights came back. Whenever the air-space will open, we'll fly the flights again: Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation pic.twitter.com/XCuttBHnnk— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022
'No to war', says Russian international footballer Smolov
Fedor Smolov became the first Russian international footballer to express his opposition to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia posting on Instagram: "No to war."
Go to bomb shelters, India tells its citizens in Ukraine
India's embassy in conflict-hit Ukraine in a third advisory today asked Indian citizens living in the east European nation to go to bomb shelters if they hear air raid sirens in the capital city Kyiv.
German army 'limited' in Russia response, says commander
Germany's army can do little to support the response to the Russian invasion, its chief said Thursday, as the country's ex-defence minister admitted that Berlin committed a "historical failure" in not bolstering itself militarily.
PM Narendra Modi to hold meet this evening on Ukraine crisis
PM Narendra Modi will meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials on Thursday evening to discuss the economic impact of Russia-Ukraine crisis and ways to mitigate the impact of rising crude oil prices, a government source told news agency Reuters.
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Nepal urges all sides to exercise restraint not to escalate tension
Russia-Ukraine crisis | Nepal urges all sides to exercise restraint not to escalate tension— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022
"As a member of UN, Nepal views that the principles of sovereignty & territorial integrity as enshrined in UN Charter are sacrosanct & must be fully respected by all member states," MoFA. pic.twitter.com/kSxPRJOzxs
Russia-Ukraine War BREAKING NEWS
Erdogan denounces Russia invasion as 'heavy blow' to peace
China tells Russian FM it understands Moscow's 'reasonable concerns' on security over Ukraine
No 'plans' to send NATO troops to Ukraine: Stoltenberg
Russian forces break into Kyiv region: Ukraine border guards
Kremlin thinks Russians will 'support' Ukraine operation
The Kremlin said Thursday it believes Russians will "support" Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, saying the duration of the mission will depend on "results" and last as long as necessary.
Russia-Ukraine War BREAKING NEWS
France to strengthen 'all forms' of support to Ukraine: Foreign Minister
France's Macron to address the nation over Russia attack on Ukraine: Presidency
UEFA to hold 'extraordinary meeting' on Friday over Russian invasion of Ukraine
Turkey's Erdogan denounces Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'heavy blow' to regional peace
Lithuania declares state of emergency after Ukraine attacked
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Thursday signed a decree declaring a state of emergency in the Baltic country in response to Russia's military attack on Ukraine. The Baltic country's parliament was expected to approve the measure in an extraordinary session later on Thursday.
Eighteen killed in attack near Ukraine's Odessa | FULL DETAILS
Eighteen people died Thursday in an air strike on a military base near Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odessa, the local administration said.
"Eighteen died -- eight men and 10 women. At the moment, we are still digging through the rubble," the Odessa regional administration said in a statement.
The attack came on the first day of an invasion of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin launched after sparring for weeks with the West about NATO's presence in eastern Europe.
It was the deadliest single strike so far of the day reported by Ukrainian officials, who had earlier put the death toll across the country at around 50, including about 10 civilians.
The attack struck a military base about 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Odessa, in a region near Ukraine's border with Moldova.
NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine
NATO will hold a virtual summit Friday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, diplomats told AFP, as the alliance announced after an emergency meeting that "additional steps" were being taken to protect member countries.
Despite sanctions, UK accused of swimming in 'dirty Russian money'
As Prime Minister Boris Johnson moves to confront Moscow over its Ukraine invasion, he stands accused of leaving the financial back door wide open by ignoring a "sewer" of Russian money coursing through Britain.
Eighteen killed in attack near Ukraine's Odessa
#BREAKING Eighteen killed in attack near Ukraine's Odessa: official pic.twitter.com/OCZob4g5w0— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2022
Russia-Ukraine War BREAKING NEWS
Ukraine President Zelensky says Russia acting like 'Nazi Germany'
Kremlin says believes Russians will 'support' Ukraine operation, duration of mission will depend on 'results'
India issues helpline number for stranded citizens
Central room – 18000118797 (toll free)
Phone – +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 1123017905
24×7 emergency numbers in Ukraine – +380 9997300428, +380 997300483
Fax – +91 11 23088124
Email – situationroom@mea.gov.in cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in
Website – eoiukraine.gov.in
At least 10 students from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said at least ten students of the state are stranded in Ukraine, and the government is working with the Indian Embassy there and Ministry of External Affairs to bring them back home safely. (READ MORE)
Invasion forces have raised the Russian flag over the occupied town of Nova Kakhovka
#Ukraine ????????: Russian invasion forces have raised the ???????? flag over the occupied town of Nova Kakhovka in #Kherson. pic.twitter.com/2fcvBgeHDk— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) February 24, 2022
Congress slams Modi govt for not taking steps in time to bring 20,000 Indians from Ukraine
Saying that Indians in Ukraine are living in fear and apprehension, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also alleged that PM Modi was busy in electioneering and not taking care of their safety. (READ MORE)
Kerala: LoP VD Satheesan writes to MEA for safe return of Malayalis trapped in Ukraine
The LoP has said that around 20,000 Indians, mostly Malayalis, are stranded in Ukraine and with acute shortage of flights and rising air fares, many of them are unable to afford the air tickets. (READ MORE)
Credit card payment systems down across Ukraine
Widespread reports of credit card payment systems down across Ukraine.— David M. Herszenhorn (@herszenhorn) February 24, 2022
Ukrainians in 'Moscow on the Med' look on in horror
Ukrainians living alongside fellow expats from "brother" Russia in the Mediterranean seaside town of Limassol in Cyprus looked on in horror Thursday at the Russian assault on their homeland.
"This is the worst-case scenario we could have imagined. They are bombing all regions of Ukraine, attacking all our airports and bases," said Evgeny Staroselskiy, a director of Russian Radio Cyprus based in Limassol.
Russia's internet censor is threatening to block and fine media who report on the war in Ukraine
Russia's internet censor is threatening to block and fine media who report on the war in Ukraine citing anything other than official Russian sources.— max seddon (@maxseddon) February 24, 2022
"Only official Russian sources have and spread accurate and up-to-date information."https://t.co/5jjpC5W7Rb
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian pharma exporters in wait and watch mode
Amid the military offensive by Russia against Ukraine, Indian pharma exporters are in wait and watch mode on dispatching fresh orders to them and some of the CIS countries, industry sources said on Thursday. (READ MORE)
First map of territorial losses to the Russian invasion force
#Ukraine ????????: first map of territorial losses to the Russian invasion force https://t.co/g6J0O4eL8X— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) February 24, 2022
UK PM to address nation, readies sanctions after Russian invasion of Ukraine
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a televised statement about Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning, Downing Street said, as the UK government warned of "unprecedented" new sanctions.
Johnson, who summoned his security chiefs for an early morning meeting in response to Russia's "unprovoked" and "horrific" attack, will also address parliament in the afternoon.
WATCH | Russian missiles targeting a warehouse in Odessa
#Ukraine ????????: Russian missiles targeting a warehouse in #Odessa pic.twitter.com/VWSehfYPOp— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) February 24, 2022
ECB 'closely monitoring' implications of Ukraine invasion
The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was following unfolding events in Ukraine after the launch of a Russian invasion and watching for any impacts on the eurozone economy.
"The ECB is closely monitoring the implications of the situation in Ukraine," the central bank said in a statement.
Map of Ukraine locating main cities where explosions were heard
Map of #Ukraine locating the main cities where explosions were heard on February 24 and the regions that Russian forces have entered, according to Ukrainian border guards pic.twitter.com/gUKua23WUN— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2022
Russian army says Moscow-backed Ukraine rebels advancing
The Russian army said Thursday that Moscow-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine were advancing and had gained territory after the Kremlin launched an attack on the country.
Military spokesman Igor Konashenkov told state television that forces of the Donetsk People's Republic gained "up to three kilometres" (1.8 miles) in territory and those of the Lugansk People's Republic "advanced one and a half kilometres."
WATCH | Battles reportedly ongoing on roads near Kharkiv
Battles reportedly ongoing on roads near Kharkiv, number of armoured vehicles destroyed https://t.co/vpdZ9jgQd0 pic.twitter.com/v6mBUEy5jI via @ELINTNews #Ukraine— Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) February 24, 2022
Belarus announces closure of part of its airspace near border with Ukraine
#Belarus Ministry of Defense announces closure of part of its airspace near the border with #Ukraine— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 24, 2022
South Korea says will join sanctions against Russia
South Korea will join international economic sanctions against Russia over its "armed invasion" of Ukraine, President Moon Jae-in said Thursday.
"The sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine must be guaranteed," Moon said, in a statement issued by Seoul's presidential Blue House.
South Korea will "support and participate in the efforts of the international community, including economic sanctions," he added, calling Moscow's military attack on Ukraine an "armed invasion".
More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed: Presidency
More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians died in the first hours of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Thursday.
"I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses," presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters.
Belarus says its army not taking part in Ukraine invasion
Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his military is not taking part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Kyiv said Moscow's troops were entering the country from Belarusian territory.
Ukrainians wake up to sounds of bombings as war hits home
Frightened Ukrainians took to subway stations on Thursday as air raid sirens rang out across the country's main cities following Russia's launch of its feared military attack.
Ukraine cuts diplomatic ties with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to rupture ties with Moscow on Thursday after it launched a massive air and missile attack on its neighbour and Russian forces were seen rolling into Ukraine. (READ MORE)
Russia treacherously attacked our state, as Nazi Germany did in World War: Ukraine President
Russia Invading us: MFA of Ukraine
3, 2, 1 …— MFA of Ukraine ???????? (@MFA_Ukraine) February 24, 2022
We begin our Twitter-storm to tell the world of the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine and draw attention to the fact that #RussiaInvadedUkraine.
Join us in the next hour two hours using this and #StopRussianAggression hashtags, tagging users and governments. pic.twitter.com/IJT5ouKqTK
We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country: Ukraine President
We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. ???????? has embarked on a path of evil, but ???????? is defending itself & won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks.— ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022
Loud explosion in central Kyiv
Very loud explosion just heard in central Kyiv— Polina Ivanova (@polinaivanovva) February 24, 2022
Russia-Ukraine War BREAKING NEWS
Germany boosts cyberattack defence amid Ukraine invasion: Interior Minister
A son wept over the body of his father among the wreckage of a missile strike
A son wept over the body of his father among the wreckage of a missile strike in a residential district in the eastern Ukrainian town of #Chuguiv on Thursday as the country woke up to a Russian invasion https://t.co/miOZtlCYQA pic.twitter.com/LXEFtInpES— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2022
Paralympics medallist Sharad worried about Ukrainian coach; troubled family may move to underground tunnel
The Ukraine crisis has affected high jumper Sharad Kumar, the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist, to a great extent. Despite being in Delhi miles away from the ongoing conflict zone, Sharad is worried about the well-being of his Ukrainian coach Yevhen Nikitin and his family comprising eight members. (READ MORE)
Russia faces 'isolation', Ukraine attack 'life and death,' says EU foreign policy chief
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that Russia is facing unprecedented isolation over its strike on Ukraine, adding it will be hit with the harshest sanctions the EU has ever imposed.
Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals: Indian Embassy in Kyviv
@IndiainUkraine issues a fresh advisory for all Indian Nationals/Students in Ukraine.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 24, 2022
Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of our citizens.
Additional 24*7 helplines:
+38 0997300428
+38 0997300483
+38 0933980327
+38 0635917881
+38 0935046170 pic.twitter.com/95EHCPSOKy
A family takes shelter in a metro station in Kyiv
A family takes shelter in a metro station in Kyiv as Russia begins military operation in Ukraine.— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2022
Russia's defence ministry says it has neutralised Ukrainian airbases and air defence systems. "Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action" pic.twitter.com/sfTCTcu0k7
Russia's ground forces have crossed into Ukraine from several directions
#UPDATE Russia's ground forces have crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service says.— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2022
Russian tanks and other equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from Kremlin-annexed Crimea in the south, the agency says pic.twitter.com/HtNzhMPMFy
China blames 'complex factors'
Beijing -- one of Russia's closest allies -- does not take sides, instead calling for all parties to "avoid any action that may fuel tensions".
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
As Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, fearing further price drops, crypto investors offloaded their digital assets. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, slashed to a one-month low and was trading below USD 35,000 in the noon. (READ MORE)
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv, Ukraine.— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2022
Ukraine border guards report the first death and say Russia's ground forces have crossed into Ukraine from several directions pic.twitter.com/jNtxDWib7J
Serbia fears crisis could spread
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says there are fears that the Ukraine crisis "could spread in other parts of Europe and the world, especially on the Western Balkans".
NATO says Russia seeks 'pretext to invade Ukraine'
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Russia's decision "further undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is also trying to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine once again."
WATCH | Full-fledged war? Russia attacks Ukraine cities and military bases
Vladimir Putin has launched what Ukraine has termed a full-scale war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia was attacking his country's "military infrastructure" and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.
Maintain calm, remain safe wherever you are: Indian embassy in Ukraine to Indians
The Indian embassy issued a fresh advisory as Russia carries out a military operation in Ukraine, triggering a major confrontation between the two sides. (READ MORE)
Turkey says recognition 'unacceptable'
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slams the recognition as "unacceptable". Erdogan, who has friendly ties with both Russia and Ukraine, has sought to host the two countries' leaders for a three-way summit in Turkey.
Germany halting Nord Stream 2
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he is suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia in response to Moscow's recognition of the two breakaway regions.
Ukraine says at least 7 killed, 9 wounded by Russian shelling: Reuters
According to a report from Reuters, Ukraine says at least were seven killed and nine were wounded by Russian shelling.
Russia-Ukraine War BREAKING NEWS
Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine: Border Guards
Moscow says closing shipping in Azov Sea between Ukraine, Russia
Smoke fumes out of a military installation near the airport, tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol
Citing safety concerns, Denmark's foreign ministry shuts down its embassy in Ukraine capital Kyiv, in a notice on its web page
Special operation for Ukraine's 'demilitarisation, denazification': Russian President Vladimir Putin
Unfazed by tough Western sanctions, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he decided to launch a "special military operation" aimed at the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine and also bring to justice those who committed numerous crimes against peaceful people, including Russian nationals. (READ MORE)
UK PM Boris Johnson to preside over crisis meeting after Russian attack on Ukraine
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday preside over an emergency meeting to discuss the "horrific" Russian attack on Ukraine, his office said.
WATCH | International airport in #Kherson is on fire
#Ukraine ????????: the international airport in #Kherson is on fire. pic.twitter.com/BvnrIy9z2E— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) February 24, 2022
Russian attack 'shakes foundation of international order': Japan PM Fumio Kishida
Russia's attack on Ukraine "shakes the foundation of the international order", Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday, strongly condemning the military incursion.
US, G7 allies to hold Russia accountable after attack on Ukraine: President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden will meet with his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies early Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched what Biden called "a premeditated war" against Ukraine.
WATCH | Russian attack helicopter enters Ukrainian airspace over Luhansk
#Ukraine ????????: a Russian attack helicopter has entered Ukrainian airspace over #Luhansk pic.twitter.com/HJRdN7ubMf— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) February 24, 2022
Italy PM Mario Draghi condemns Russia's attack as 'unjustified and unjustifiable'
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday lashed Russia's attack on Ukraine as "unjustified and unjustifiable," saying Europe and NATO were working on an immediate response.
UK PM Boris Johnson says Putin 'has chosen a path of bloodshed' in Ukraine
British PM Boris Johnson condemned on Thursday the "horrific events in Ukraine", saying Russia's President Vladimir Putin "has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack".
WATCH | Missile strike in Ivano Frankivsk
#Ukraine ????????: another angle of the missile strike in #IvanoFrankivsk. Massive explosion following the hit. pic.twitter.com/8AbijK7jXv— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) February 24, 2022
BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine says 1 killed in Kyiv, Russian-backed separatists claim control of two Luhansk towns
The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Thursday that one person was killed and another was wounded in Brovary, Kyiv, according to news agency Reuters. Meanwhile, Russia backed separatists said that they have claimed control of two towns in the Luhansk region.
WATCH | Smoke fills the air over Vinnytsia region
#Ukraine ????????: smoke fills the air over the #Vinnytsia region as a Ukrainian military base has reportedly been struck. pic.twitter.com/mNCgaCFC3z— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) February 24, 2022
Ukraine Foreign Minister comes up with 'to-do' list as Russia strikes
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday came out with a to-do list for the world as Russia has started a military operation in the country.
WATCH | Chuguev airbase near Kharkiv targeted
#Ukraine ????????: the Chuguev airbase near #Kharkiv has clearly been targeted, large fires are visible on the compound. pic.twitter.com/mOoxtUUNH5— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) February 24, 2022
Further Russian military action can occur at any time without warning: US Embassy Kyiv
Further Russian military action can occur at any time without warning. U.S. citizens throughout Ukraine are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness. Know the location of your closest shelter or protected space: US Embassy Kyiv
Image from Ukrainian President’s office sent to CNN
image from the Ukrainian President’s office sent to CNN's @mchancecnn following the loud explosions the team heard on the ground in #Kyiv #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/IpJTDdmSCc— Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) February 24, 2022
Ukrainian airbases, air defences destroyed: Russia
Moscow said on Thursday that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defences, moments after the military claimed it shot down five Russian planes and one helicopter in Luhansk region.
Right now we hear the sound of shelling: Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitchko
Right now we hear the sound of shelling in Kyiv... the worst enemy is panic. Tells everyone but essential workers to stay home: Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitchko
Russian-ally China urges all parties involved in Ukraine issue to show restraint
China, a close ally of Russia, has called on all parties involved in the Ukrainian issue to exercise restraint and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions. (READ MORE)
I continue negotiations with the leaders: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
I continue negotiations with the leaders. Received support from the Emir of Qatar @TamimBinHamad. The world is with us.— ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022
BREAKING NEWS: Western Ukraine under attack
This is out in western Ukraine - nowhere is safe. https://t.co/gEIztlipcY— Dan Rivers (@danriversitv) February 24, 2022
Important Advisory To All Indian Nationals In Ukraine
#NewsAlert | Indian Embassy in #Ukraine asks Indians to maintain calm and remain safe. It has advised those travelling to #Kyiv to return to their respective cities temporarily. #RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/E0SP4qxfhK— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) February 24, 2022
Russia launchs widespread air strikes on Ukraine
For those of you just waking up, terrible news here in Ukraine. Russia has launch widespread air strikes. Here’s one we saw in E.Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro also hit with attacks on airports and military installations. pic.twitter.com/QDYZ2HWj36— Dan Rivers (@danriversitv) February 24, 2022
Russia attacking us from neighbouring Belarus: Ukrainian Border Guards
Ukraine's border guard agency says that the Russian military has attacked the country from neighboring Belarus. The agency said that the Russian troops unleashed artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus. They said that the Ukrainian border guards were firing back, adding that there was no immediate report of casualties. (READ MORE)
WATCH | The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin lit up with colours of Ukrainian flag
VIDEO: The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is lit up with the colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the country amid ongoing tensions with Russia pic.twitter.com/E4DUB9ywih— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2022
Indian markets enter correction territory as Ukraine crisis escalates
On a day when Vladmir Putin launched what Ukraine termed a "full-scale" invasion, the Nifty and Sensex entered correction territory, trading 10.9% and 10.6% off their 52-week highs in October last year. Earlier, they had tanked 3% at opening. (READ MORE)
Ukraine Crisis: External Affairs Ministry sets up control room in New Delhi
External Affairs ministry sets up control room in New Delhi in view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine.
The control room will provide information and assistance. The contact details of the control room are 1800118797.
+91 11 23012113
+91 11 23014104
+91 11 23017905
What a time I have come, so much excitement: Pakistan PM Imran Khan
“What a time I have come, so much excitement. So excited on coming to Moscow. Saw Pres Ali meeting Pres Putin on TV. Look forward to my meeting”, says PM Khan upon arrival in Moscow after being received by Russian Deputy FM. #PMIKinRussia #Pakistanpic.twitter.com/zw2bl8qk8J— Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) February 23, 2022
We shot down 5 Russian planes and 1 helicopter: Ukraine Defense Ministry
Ukraine's defense ministry says it shot down 5 Russian planes and 1 helicopter.
Queues forming for petrol in eastern Ukraine
Queues forming for petrol in eastern Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/9lgEclwyk4— Dan Rivers (@danriversitv) February 24, 2022
Ukraine President declares martial law
Ukraine's president declares martial law and urges citizens to stay home and not to panic as Russia launches military strike.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen denounces Russia's attack on Ukraine
#BREAKING EU chief Ursula von der Leyen denounces Russia's attack on Ukraine and vows to hold Moscow "accountable".— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2022
"In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives" pic.twitter.com/CrdATUHVru
Russia-Ukraine War BREAKING Updates
Military 'will do everything in its power to defend' the country, says Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
Ukraine leader says Russia conducting strikes 'on our military infrastructure' - Russia says targeting Ukraine military facilities with 'precision' weapons
Ukraine leader introduces martial law - urges Ukrainians not to 'panic', vows victory
Air raid sirens sound off in centre of Kyiv
Ukraine under attack along Russia, Belarus borders: Border guards
Explosions heard in Kharkiv
Explosions heard in Kharkiv, a major Ukrainian city just south of the Russian border, after Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation. Ukrainian forces in the city have been battling Moscow-backed insurgents since 2014.
WATCH | Putin has massed over 150,000 troops on the Ukraine border
Putin announces Russian military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard in Kyiv and other parts of the country.— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2022
Weeks of diplomacy to avert war and sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin, who has massed over 150,000 troops on the Ukraine borderhttps://t.co/3wSRY3JBMF pic.twitter.com/qCOb80zkG3
'It's too late': Russian offensive foils UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine crisis
The emergency UN Security Council meeting was meant as an eleventh hour effort to dissuade Russia from sending troops into Ukraine. But the message became moot even as it was being delivered. (READ MORE)
Russia attacking 'military infra', says Ukraine; Moscow says 'targeting with precision weapons'
The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday it was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation against the country. (READ MORE)
Russia has 'declared war': Ukraine ambassador to United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya
Ukraine's ambassador at the United Nations has told the Security Council that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "declared war on Ukraine". He also pressed his Russian counterpart to state that Russia will not shell and bomb Ukrainian cities. (READ MORE)
EXPLAINER | Russia-Ukraine Standoff: What to know as Putin takes military action
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, and he is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to consequences they have never seen. (READ MORE)
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg condemns Russia's 'reckless and unprovoked attack' on Ukraine
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday denounced Russia's "reckless and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine, warning it put "countless" lives in jeopardy. (READ MORE)
US President Joe Biden condemns Russia for 'unprovoked and unjustified attack'
The world will hold Russia accountable for the death and destruction due to the "unprovoked" and "unjustified" attack on Ukraine and the US and its allies will respond in a "united and decisive" way, President Joe Biden has warned, as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a "special military operation" in eastern Ukraine. (READ MORE)
India calls for immediate de-escalation of Russia-Ukraine conflict
India called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to launch a 'military operation' in eastern Ukraine. (READ MORE)
Asian markets down, oil prices spike as Ukraine-Russia crisis keeps traders on edge
Asian markets fell and oil prices rose on Thursday on growing fears of a war in eastern Europe after Moscow said separatists had called for help to repel Ukrainian forces and Vladimir Putin announced a 'military operation'. (READ MORE)