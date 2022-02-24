STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates | PM Modi speaks to Putin, calls for immediate cessation of violence

'As a result of strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces, 74 Ukrainian military ground facilities were destroyed,' said Igor Konashenkov, a defence ministry spokesman.

Published: 24th February 2022 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Smoke and flame rise from the debris of a privet house in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Vladimir Putin has launched what Ukraine has termed a full-scale war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia was attacking his country's "military infrastructure" and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

About 40 Ukranian soldiers and 10 civilians are believed to have been killed so far. Ukraine has severed diplomatic relationship with Russia, whose sudden invasion has drawn widespread condemnation across the world.

Live coverage of the crisis:

Live Updates
07:25 Feb 24

11:57 Feb 24

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a statement on Ukraine in Parliament

11:15 Feb 24

PM Modi speaks to Putin, calls for immediate cessation of violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine conflict and appealed for immediate cessation of violence as well as concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations.

During their telephonic conversation, President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The prime minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue, the PMO said. (Read more)

10:10 Feb 24

Large-scale invasion of Ukraine likely now: US official

A senior US defence official said on Thursday that the ongoing Russian attack appears to be the first phase in what will likely be a multiple-phased, large-scale invasion.

The official said it began around 9:30 pm US eastern time, with land and sea-based missile launches. The official said that roughly more than 100 missiles, primarily short-range ballistic missiles, but also medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and sea-launched missiles, were launched in the first few hours of the attack.

09:50 Feb 24

US President Biden, G7 leaders start discussions on Russia's 'unprovoked' attack of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Thursday started a virtual meeting with leaders of G7 countries to discuss their joint response to Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine, the White House said. The group termed Russian action as a 'serious threat' to global order: statement

The G7 is an informal grouping of seven of the world's advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

09:38 Feb 24

PM Modi to speak to Putin shortly: Foreign secretary

Addressing a press briefing on the Russia-Ukraine situation, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly. “In the Cabinet Committee of Security meeting, PM Modi has conveyed that safety of Indians is the priority. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will speak to his counterparts in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary,” he said.

09:09 Feb 24

Karnataka students take shelter in bunkers, seek early return to India

Several students from Karnataka, who are studying medicine at VN Karazin Kharkiv National University and Kharkiv National Medical University, are seeking an early return to India and trying to contract the Indian authorities.

Nine students from Haveri, seven from Ballari, one each from Dharwad, Koppal, Uttara Kannada, and Gadag district -- all medical students -- are now stranded in Ukraine. They have sheltered themselves in bunkers.

Click here for full story

08:46 Feb 24

'Bring my son back': Mothers of 3 Uttrakhand students stuck in Ukraine urge govt

Worried mothers Rashmi Bisht, Preeti Pokhriyal and Anju Singh from Dehradun whose children are stuck in Ukraine request the government to provide all the assistance through the Indian Embassy and bring them back safely.

08:41 Feb 24

Embassy of India in Hungary despatches team to facilitate exit of Indians from Ukraine

With Ukraine closing its airspace after Russia launched a military operation against it, the Embassy of India in Hungary on Thursday said it has sent a team to coordinate and facilitate the exit of Indians from Ukraine.

"Team from Embassy of India in Hungary has been despatched to the border post-Zohanyi to coordinate and provide assistance to facilitate the exit of Indians from Ukraine. The mission is working with the Government of Hungary to provide all possible assistance," Indian Embassy in Hungary said in a tweet.

08:23 Feb 24

Beijing backs Moscow, approves imports of wheat from Russia

China’s customs agency on Thursday approved imports of wheat from all regions of Russia, a move that could help to reduce the impact of possible Western sanctions.

China’s populous market is a growth area for other farm goods suppliers, but Beijing had barred imports until now from Russia’s main wheat-growing areas due to concern about possible fungus and other contamination.

08:19 Feb 24

Prime Minister Modi likely to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin: Sources

08:04 Feb 24

PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security amid Russia's attack on Ukraine

08:02 Feb 24

Ration shops, ATMs have run out of essential items, cash: Indian students in Ukraine

Fear and chaos have gripped Ukraine and the ration shops as well as ATMs are running out of essential items and cash, respectively, an Indian student studying in the eastern European country told his Indore-based parents over phone.

People line up to withdraw money from an ATM in Kyiv. (Photo | AP)
07:58 Feb 24

Himachal Pradesh assembly secretary's son stuck in Ukraine

Himachal Pradesh assembly secretary Yash Paul Sharma's son is among more than 200 medical students from the hill state stuck in Ukraine amid Russian invasion. He was scheduled to board a flight to India on Saturday but it has been cancelled after the escalation of the crisis, he added.

07:53 Feb 24

Russia says over 70 military targets in Ukraine destroyed

  • Russia said that its military had destroyed more than 70 military targets including 11 airfields in Ukraine.

  • "As a result of strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces, 74 Ukrainian military ground facilities were destroyed," said Igor Konashenkov, a defence ministry spokesman, specifying that destroyed facilities included 11 airfields.

  • He said a Ukrainian military helicopter and four drones had also been shot down.

07:52 Feb 24

More sanctions against Russia were expected to be announced: Biden

President Joe Biden in a written statement condemned the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine and he promised the US and its allies “will hold Russia accountable.”

07:52 Feb 24

Biden meets with G7, addresses US on response to Russia

US President Joe Biden was meeting with G7 allies Thursday to hammer out a raft of new sanctions against Russia after it invaded Ukraine, and will later speak to the American people on a crisis that he warns will cause "catastrophic loss of life."

07:38 Feb 24

Indian passengers from Ukraine can return via Qatar, says government

The Centre said Indian passengers from Ukraine can return via Qatar, with aviation industry experts stating that civilian flights will restart from Ukraine only when its airspace opens. Currently 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine. (READ MORE)

Since the Ukrainian airspace is closed due to the Russian military offensive, it is currently not clear how they are to travel from Ukraine to Qatar to take Qatar-India flights, which are operating normally.

07:34 Feb 24

Working with govt of Hungary to provide all possible assistance: Indian embassy

We are working with govt of Hungary to provide all possible assistance: Indian embassy in Hungary on evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.

People walk past as an Indian art teacher Sagar Kambli makes a painting on Russia-Ukraine war. (Photo | AP)
07:08 Feb 24

Dollar exchange stopped; no way to return: Indian students in Ukraine

Indian students woke up to air raid sirens and a suddenly well-lit sky and soon all hell broke loose on the streets of Kyiv, the capital of war-hit Ukraine, as some of them narrated their ordeal on Thursday with frantic people rushing to petrol stations, banks and departmental stores in chock-a-block traffic.

"Tough times don't last but tough people do," Ashna Pandita, said a third-year medical student from Kyiv. Students are not able to exchange their currency as Ukrainian stores have stopped trading dollars. (READ MORE)

07:05 Feb 24

18 killled in air strike on military base near Odessa

  • Eighteen people died in an air strike on a military base near Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odessa, the local administration said.

  • "Eighteen died -- eight men and 10 women. At the moment, we are still digging through the rubble," the Odessa regional administration said in a statement.

  • The attack came on the first day of an invasion of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin launched after sparring for weeks with the West about NATO's presence in eastern Europe.

07:02 Feb 24

War leads to humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

06:59 Feb 24

Ukrainians flee from Kyiv

06:53 Feb 24

Russia's ground forces have crossed into Ukraine

Russian troops have entered Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service says. Russian tanks and other equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from Kremlin-annexed Crimea in the south, the agency says.

06:45 Feb 24

India issues advisory to Indians in Ukraine

06:36 Feb 24

Russia state TV paints Moscow as saviour of eastern Ukraine

As the West sounded the alarm about the Kremlin ordering troops into eastern Ukraine and decried it as an invasion, Russian state media painted a completely different picture of Moscow coming to the rescue of war-torn areas tormented by Ukraine's aggression and bringing them peace.

06:35 Feb 24

Former Indian diplomats say it will be 'tightrope walk' for India diplomatically

Advocating a wait and watch approach for India on the Ukraine conflict, former Indian diplomats on Thursday said New Delhi has to "walk a tightrope" diplomatically as Moscow has been its "steadfast partner" for decades.

06:31 Feb 24

MK Stalin urges Centre to bring back over 5,000 Tamils

  • Chief Minister MK Stalin today urged the Union Government to take urgent steps to bring back over 5,000 Tamils, mostly students now stranded in Ukraine where Russian military has moved in. 

  • We have been receiving hundreds of distress calls from the family members of the students studying in Ukraine requesting their urgent evacuation: CM Stalin said in his letter to EAM S Jaishankar.  (READ MORE)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
06:27 Feb 24

When will the West impose more sanctions?

  • Ukraine's forces are no match for Moscow's military might, so Kyiv is counting on other countries to hit Russia hard — with sanctions.

  • Biden on Wednesday allowed sanctions to move forward against the company that built the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and against the company’s CEO.

  • Biden waived sanctions last year when the project was almost completed, in return for an agreement from Germany to take action against Russia if it used gas as a weapon or attacked Ukraine. Germany said Tuesday it was indefinitely suspending the pipeline. Biden said more sanctions would be announced on Thursday.

  • Meanwhile, the European Union planned the “strongest, the harshest package” ever, to be considered at a summit on Thursday, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

  • “A major nuclear power has attacked a neighbor country and is threatening reprisals of any other states that may come to the rescue,” Borrell said.

  • “This is not only the greatest violation of international law, it’s a violation of the basic principles of human co-existence. It’s costing many lives with unknown consequences ahead of us. The European Union will respond in the strongest possible terms.”

06:23 Feb 24

Russia, Ukraine crisis might give India opportunity to export more wheat

The Russia-Ukraine crisis might give India an opportunity to export more wheat in the global markets and domestic exporters should tap this opportunity, sources said on Thursday. India's central pool stood at 24.2 million tonnes, twice more than the buffer and strategic needs, they said. More than a quarter of the world's wheat export comes from Russia and Ukraine.

06:17 Feb 24

Ukraine military plane with 14 aboard crashes near Kyiv

A Ukrainian military plane with 14 people aboard crashed south of Kyiv, the emergencies service said. The service said it was "still determining how many people died." The incident occurred about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Kyiv.

06:15 Feb 24

'If Modi-Ji Speaks To Putin...': Ukraine Envoy Amid Russian Invasion

Ukraine envoy said "Modi ji is one of the most powerful, respected world leaders. You have a privileged, strategic relation with Russia. If Modi ji speaks to Putin, we are hopeful he will respond."

06:01 Feb 24

The Embassy continues to remain open and operate in Kyiv: Indian Ambassador to Ukraine

05:59 Feb 24

In view of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CM has expressed concern: Maharashtra CM's Secretariat

In view of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CM has expressed concern over safety of people who've gone from Maharashtra for industry, education and business, and has instructed the Chief Secretary to coordinate with the Centre and keep in touch with them: Maharashtra CM's Secretariat

05:58 Feb 24

Whenever the air-space will open, we'll fly the flights again: Jyotiraditya Scindia

05:56 Feb 24

'No to war', says Russian international footballer Smolov

Fedor Smolov became the first Russian international footballer to express his opposition to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia posting on Instagram: "No to war."

05:37 Feb 24

Go to bomb shelters, India tells its citizens in Ukraine

India's embassy in conflict-hit Ukraine in a third advisory today asked Indian citizens living in the east European nation to go to bomb shelters if they hear air raid sirens in the capital city Kyiv.

05:35 Feb 24

German army 'limited' in Russia response, says commander

Germany's army can do little to support the response to the Russian invasion, its chief said Thursday, as the country's ex-defence minister admitted that Berlin committed a "historical failure" in not bolstering itself militarily.

05:34 Feb 24

PM Narendra Modi to hold meet this evening on Ukraine crisis

PM Narendra Modi will meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials on Thursday evening to discuss the economic impact of Russia-Ukraine crisis and ways to mitigate the impact of rising crude oil prices, a government source told news agency Reuters.

05:32 Feb 24

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Nepal urges all sides to exercise restraint not to escalate tension

05:30 Feb 24

Russia-Ukraine War BREAKING NEWS

  • Erdogan denounces Russia invasion as 'heavy blow' to peace

  • China tells Russian FM it understands Moscow's 'reasonable concerns' on security over Ukraine

  • No 'plans' to send NATO troops to Ukraine: Stoltenberg

  • Russian forces break into Kyiv region: Ukraine border guards

05:25 Feb 24

Kremlin thinks Russians will 'support' Ukraine operation

The Kremlin said Thursday it believes Russians will "support" Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, saying the duration of the mission will depend on "results" and last as long as necessary.

05:24 Feb 24

Russia-Ukraine War BREAKING NEWS

  • France to strengthen 'all forms' of support to Ukraine: Foreign Minister

  • France's Macron to address the nation over Russia attack on Ukraine: Presidency

  • UEFA to hold 'extraordinary meeting' on Friday over Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Turkey's Erdogan denounces Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'heavy blow' to regional peace

05:22 Feb 24

Lithuania declares state of emergency after Ukraine attacked

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Thursday signed a decree declaring a state of emergency in the Baltic country in response to Russia's military attack on Ukraine. The Baltic country's parliament was expected to approve the measure in an extraordinary session later on Thursday.

05:20 Feb 24

Eighteen killed in attack near Ukraine's Odessa | FULL DETAILS

  • Eighteen people died Thursday in an air strike on a military base near Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odessa, the local administration said.

  • "Eighteen died -- eight men and 10 women. At the moment, we are still digging through the rubble," the Odessa regional administration said in a statement.

  • The attack came on the first day of an invasion of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin launched after sparring for weeks with the West about NATO's presence in eastern Europe.

  • It was the deadliest single strike so far of the day reported by Ukrainian officials, who had earlier put the death toll across the country at around 50, including about 10 civilians.

  • The attack struck a military base about 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Odessa, in a region near Ukraine's border with Moldova.

05:16 Feb 24

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

NATO will hold a virtual summit Friday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, diplomats told AFP, as the alliance announced after an emergency meeting that "additional steps" were being taken to protect member countries.

05:14 Feb 24

Despite sanctions, UK accused of swimming in 'dirty Russian money'

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson moves to confront Moscow over its Ukraine invasion, he stands accused of leaving the financial back door wide open by ignoring a "sewer" of Russian money coursing through Britain.

05:10 Feb 24

Eighteen killed in attack near Ukraine's Odessa

05:07 Feb 24

Russia-Ukraine War BREAKING NEWS

  • Ukraine President Zelensky says Russia acting like 'Nazi Germany'

  • Kremlin says believes Russians will 'support' Ukraine operation, duration of mission will depend on 'results'

05:01 Feb 24

India issues helpline number for stranded citizens

Central room – 18000118797 (toll free)

Phone – +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 1123017905

24×7 emergency numbers in Ukraine – +380 9997300428, +380 997300483

Fax – +91 11 23088124

Email – situationroom@mea.gov.in cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in

Website – eoiukraine.gov.in

04:59 Feb 24

At least 10 students from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said at least ten students of the state are stranded in Ukraine, and the government is working with the Indian Embassy there and Ministry of External Affairs to bring them back home safely. (READ MORE)

04:53 Feb 24

Invasion forces have raised the Russian flag over the occupied town of Nova Kakhovka

04:50 Feb 24

Congress slams Modi govt for not taking steps in time to bring 20,000 Indians from Ukraine

Saying that Indians in Ukraine are living in fear and apprehension, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also alleged that PM Modi was busy in electioneering and not taking care of their safety. (READ MORE)

04:49 Feb 24

Kerala: LoP VD Satheesan writes to MEA for safe return of Malayalis trapped in Ukraine

The LoP has said that around 20,000 Indians, mostly Malayalis, are stranded in Ukraine and with acute shortage of flights and rising air fares, many of them are unable to afford the air tickets. (READ MORE)

04:47 Feb 24

Credit card payment systems down across Ukraine

04:46 Feb 24

Ukrainians in 'Moscow on the Med' look on in horror

Ukrainians living alongside fellow expats from "brother" Russia in the Mediterranean seaside town of Limassol in Cyprus looked on in horror Thursday at the Russian assault on their homeland.

"This is the worst-case scenario we could have imagined. They are bombing all regions of Ukraine, attacking all our airports and bases," said Evgeny Staroselskiy, a director of Russian Radio Cyprus based in Limassol.

04:44 Feb 24

Russia's internet censor is threatening to block and fine media who report on the war in Ukraine

04:42 Feb 24

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian pharma exporters in wait and watch mode

Amid the military offensive by Russia against Ukraine, Indian pharma exporters are in wait and watch mode on dispatching fresh orders to them and some of the CIS countries, industry sources said on Thursday. (READ MORE)

04:40 Feb 24

First map of territorial losses to the Russian invasion force

04:39 Feb 24

UK PM to address nation, readies sanctions after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a televised statement about Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning, Downing Street said, as the UK government warned of "unprecedented" new sanctions.

Johnson, who summoned his security chiefs for an early morning meeting in response to Russia's "unprovoked" and "horrific" attack, will also address parliament in the afternoon. 

04:34 Feb 24

WATCH | Russian missiles targeting a warehouse in Odessa

04:25 Feb 24

ECB 'closely monitoring' implications of Ukraine invasion

The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was following unfolding events in Ukraine after the launch of a Russian invasion and watching for any impacts on the eurozone economy.

"The ECB is closely monitoring the implications of the situation in Ukraine," the central bank said in a statement.

04:22 Feb 24

Map of Ukraine locating main cities where explosions were heard

04:20 Feb 24

Russian army says Moscow-backed Ukraine rebels advancing

The Russian army said Thursday that Moscow-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine were advancing and had gained territory after the Kremlin launched an attack on the country.

Military spokesman Igor Konashenkov told state television that forces of the Donetsk People's Republic gained "up to three kilometres" (1.8 miles) in territory and those of the Lugansk People's Republic "advanced one and a half kilometres."

04:17 Feb 24

WATCH | Battles reportedly ongoing on roads near Kharkiv

04:13 Feb 24

Belarus announces closure of part of its airspace near border with Ukraine

04:12 Feb 24

South Korea says will join sanctions against Russia

South Korea will join international economic sanctions against Russia over its "armed invasion" of Ukraine, President Moon Jae-in said Thursday.

"The sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine must be guaranteed," Moon said, in a statement issued by Seoul's presidential Blue House.

South Korea will "support and participate in the efforts of the international community, including economic sanctions," he added, calling Moscow's military attack on Ukraine an "armed invasion".

04:10 Feb 24

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed: Presidency

More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians died in the first hours of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Thursday.

"I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses," presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters.

04:08 Feb 24

Belarus says its army not taking part in Ukraine invasion

Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his military is not taking part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Kyiv said Moscow's troops were entering the country from Belarusian territory.

04:04 Feb 24

Ukrainians wake up to sounds of bombings as war hits home

Frightened Ukrainians took to subway stations on Thursday as air raid sirens rang out across the country's main cities following Russia's launch of its feared military attack.

04:01 Feb 24

Ukraine cuts diplomatic ties with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to rupture ties with Moscow on Thursday after it launched a massive air and missile attack on its neighbour and Russian forces were seen rolling into Ukraine. (READ MORE)

04:00 Feb 24

Russia treacherously attacked our state, as Nazi Germany did in World War: Ukraine President

03:57 Feb 24

Russia Invading us: MFA of Ukraine

03:40 Feb 24

We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country: Ukraine President

We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

03:38 Feb 24

Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

03:37 Feb 24

Loud explosion in central Kyiv

03:29 Feb 24

Russia-Ukraine War BREAKING NEWS

Germany boosts cyberattack defence amid Ukraine invasion: Interior Minister

03:23 Feb 24

A son wept over the body of his father among the wreckage of a missile strike

03:20 Feb 24

Paralympics medallist Sharad worried about Ukrainian coach; troubled family may move to underground tunnel

The Ukraine crisis has affected high jumper Sharad Kumar, the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist, to a great extent. Despite being in Delhi miles away from the ongoing conflict zone, Sharad is worried about the well-being of his Ukrainian coach Yevhen Nikitin and his family comprising eight members. (READ MORE)

03:09 Feb 24

Russia faces 'isolation', Ukraine attack 'life and death,' says EU foreign policy chief

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that Russia is facing unprecedented isolation over its strike on Ukraine, adding it will be hit with the harshest sanctions the EU has ever imposed.

02:31 Feb 24

Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals: Indian Embassy in Kyviv

02:20 Feb 24

A family takes shelter in a metro station in Kyiv

02:17 Feb 24

Russia's ground forces have crossed into Ukraine from several directions

02:14 Feb 24

China blames 'complex factors'

Beijing -- one of Russia's closest allies -- does not take sides, instead calling for all parties to "avoid any action that may fuel tensions".

02:10 Feb 24

Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies

As Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, fearing further price drops, crypto investors offloaded their digital assets. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, slashed to a one-month low and was trading below USD 35,000 in the noon. (READ MORE)

02:07 Feb 24

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv

02:04 Feb 24

Serbia fears crisis could spread

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says there are fears that the Ukraine crisis "could spread in other parts of Europe and the world, especially on the Western Balkans".

02:00 Feb 24

NATO says Russia seeks 'pretext to invade Ukraine'

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Russia's decision "further undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is also trying to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine once again."

01:57 Feb 24

WATCH | Full-fledged war? Russia attacks Ukraine cities and military bases

Vladimir Putin has launched what Ukraine has termed a full-scale war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia was attacking his country's "military infrastructure" and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

01:54 Feb 24

Maintain calm, remain safe wherever you are: Indian embassy in Ukraine to Indians

The Indian embassy issued a fresh advisory as Russia carries out a military operation in Ukraine, triggering a major confrontation between the two sides. (READ MORE)

01:49 Feb 24

Turkey says recognition 'unacceptable'

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slams the recognition as "unacceptable". Erdogan, who has friendly ties with both Russia and Ukraine, has sought to host the two countries' leaders for a three-way summit in Turkey.

01:40 Feb 24

Germany halting Nord Stream 2

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he is suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia in response to Moscow's recognition of the two breakaway regions.

01:33 Feb 24

Ukraine says at least 7 killed, 9 wounded by Russian shelling: Reuters

According to a report from Reuters, Ukraine says at least were seven killed and nine were wounded by Russian shelling.

01:30 Feb 24

Russia-Ukraine War BREAKING NEWS

  • Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine: Border Guards

  • Moscow says closing shipping in Azov Sea between Ukraine, Russia

  • Smoke fumes out of a military installation near the airport, tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol

  • Citing safety concerns, Denmark's foreign ministry shuts down its embassy in Ukraine capital Kyiv, in a notice on its web page

01:24 Feb 24

Special operation for Ukraine's 'demilitarisation, denazification': Russian President Vladimir Putin

Unfazed by tough Western sanctions, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he decided to launch a "special military operation" aimed at the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine and also bring to justice those who committed numerous crimes against peaceful people, including Russian nationals. (READ MORE)

01:18 Feb 24

UK PM Boris Johnson to preside over crisis meeting after Russian attack on Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday preside over an emergency meeting to discuss the "horrific" Russian attack on Ukraine, his office said.

01:16 Feb 24

WATCH | International airport in #Kherson is on fire

01:09 Feb 24

Russian attack 'shakes foundation of international order': Japan PM Fumio Kishida

Russia's attack on Ukraine "shakes the foundation of the international order", Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday, strongly condemning the military incursion.

01:04 Feb 24

US, G7 allies to hold Russia accountable after attack on Ukraine: President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden will meet with his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies early Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched what Biden called "a premeditated war" against Ukraine.

01:01 Feb 24

WATCH | Russian attack helicopter enters Ukrainian airspace over Luhansk

12:57 Feb 24

Italy PM Mario Draghi condemns Russia's attack as 'unjustified and unjustifiable'

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday lashed Russia's attack on Ukraine as "unjustified and unjustifiable," saying Europe and NATO were working on an immediate response.

12:53 Feb 24

UK PM Boris Johnson says Putin 'has chosen a path of bloodshed' in Ukraine

British PM Boris Johnson condemned on Thursday the "horrific events in Ukraine", saying Russia's President Vladimir Putin "has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack".

12:52 Feb 24

WATCH | Missile strike in Ivano Frankivsk

12:51 Feb 24

BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine says 1 killed in Kyiv, Russian-backed separatists claim control of two Luhansk towns

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Thursday that one person was killed and another was wounded in Brovary, Kyiv, according to news agency Reuters. Meanwhile, Russia backed separatists said that they have claimed control of two towns in the Luhansk region.

12:49 Feb 24

WATCH | Smoke fills the air over Vinnytsia region

12:49 Feb 24

Ukraine Foreign Minister comes up with 'to-do' list as Russia strikes

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday came out with a to-do list for the world as Russia has started a military operation in the country.

12:40 Feb 24

WATCH | Chuguev airbase near Kharkiv targeted

12:31 Feb 24

Further Russian military action can occur at any time without warning: US Embassy Kyiv

Further Russian military action can occur at any time without warning. U.S. citizens throughout Ukraine are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness. Know the location of your closest shelter or protected space: US Embassy Kyiv

12:30 Feb 24

Image from Ukrainian President’s office sent to CNN

12:22 Feb 24

Ukrainian airbases, air defences destroyed: Russia

Moscow said on Thursday that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defences, moments after the military claimed it shot down five Russian planes and one helicopter in Luhansk region. 

12:21 Feb 24

Right now we hear the sound of shelling: Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitchko

Right now we hear the sound of shelling in Kyiv... the worst enemy is panic. Tells everyone but essential workers to stay home: Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitchko

12:20 Feb 24

Russian-ally China urges all parties involved in Ukraine issue to show restraint

China, a close ally of Russia, has called on all parties involved in the Ukrainian issue to exercise restraint and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions. (READ MORE)

12:19 Feb 24

I continue negotiations with the leaders: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

12:18 Feb 24

BREAKING NEWS: Western Ukraine under attack

12:14 Feb 24

Important Advisory To All Indian Nationals In Ukraine

12:00 Feb 24

Russia launchs widespread air strikes on Ukraine

11:59 Feb 24

Russia attacking us from neighbouring Belarus: Ukrainian Border Guards

Ukraine's border guard agency says that the Russian military has attacked the country from neighboring Belarus. The agency said that the Russian troops unleashed artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus. They said that the Ukrainian border guards were firing back, adding that there was no immediate report of casualties. (READ MORE)

11:57 Feb 24

WATCH | The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin lit up with colours of Ukrainian flag

11:55 Feb 24

Indian markets enter correction territory as Ukraine crisis escalates

On a day when Vladmir Putin launched what Ukraine termed a "full-scale" invasion, the Nifty and Sensex entered correction territory, trading 10.9% and 10.6% off their 52-week highs in October last year. Earlier, they had tanked 3% at opening. (READ MORE)

11:46 Feb 24

Ukraine Crisis: External Affairs Ministry sets up control room in New Delhi

External Affairs ministry sets up control room in New Delhi in view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine.
The control room will provide information and assistance. The contact details of the control room are 1800118797.

  • +91 11 23012113

  • +91 11 23014104

  • +91 11 23017905

11:45 Feb 24

What a time I have come, so much excitement: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

11:43 Feb 24

We shot down 5 Russian planes and 1 helicopter: Ukraine Defense Ministry

Ukraine's defense ministry says it shot down 5 Russian planes and 1 helicopter.

11:43 Feb 24

Queues forming for petrol in eastern Ukraine

11:42 Feb 24

Ukraine President declares martial law

Ukraine's president declares martial law and urges citizens to stay home and not to panic as Russia launches military strike.

11:40 Feb 24

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen denounces Russia's attack on Ukraine

11:39 Feb 24

Russia-Ukraine War BREAKING Updates

  • Military 'will do everything in its power to defend' the country, says Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

  • Ukraine leader says Russia conducting strikes 'on our military infrastructure' - Russia says targeting Ukraine military facilities with 'precision' weapons

  • Ukraine leader introduces martial law - urges Ukrainians not to 'panic', vows victory

  • Air raid sirens sound off in centre of Kyiv

  • Ukraine under attack along Russia, Belarus borders: Border guards

11:36 Feb 24

Explosions heard in Kharkiv

Explosions heard in Kharkiv, a major Ukrainian city just south of the Russian border, after Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation. Ukrainian forces in the city have been battling Moscow-backed insurgents since 2014.

11:35 Feb 24

WATCH | Putin has massed over 150,000 troops on the Ukraine border

11:33 Feb 24

'It's too late': Russian offensive foils UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine crisis

The emergency UN Security Council meeting was meant as an eleventh hour effort to dissuade Russia from sending troops into Ukraine. But the message became moot even as it was being delivered. (READ MORE)

11:32 Feb 24

Russia attacking 'military infra', says Ukraine; Moscow says 'targeting with precision weapons'

The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday it was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation against the country. (READ MORE)

11:32 Feb 24

Russia has 'declared war': Ukraine ambassador to United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya

Ukraine's ambassador at the United Nations has told the Security Council that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "declared war on Ukraine". He also pressed his Russian counterpart to state that Russia will not shell and bomb Ukrainian cities. (READ MORE)

11:30 Feb 24

EXPLAINER | Russia-Ukraine Standoff: What to know as Putin takes military action

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, and he is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to consequences they have never seen. (READ MORE)

11:29 Feb 24

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg condemns Russia's 'reckless and unprovoked attack' on Ukraine

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday denounced Russia's "reckless and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine, warning it put "countless" lives in jeopardy. (READ MORE)

11:28 Feb 24

US President Joe Biden condemns Russia for 'unprovoked and unjustified attack'

The world will hold Russia accountable for the death and destruction due to the "unprovoked" and "unjustified" attack on Ukraine and the US and its allies will respond in a "united and decisive" way, President Joe Biden has warned, as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a "special military operation" in eastern Ukraine. (READ MORE)

11:27 Feb 24

India calls for immediate de-escalation of Russia-Ukraine conflict

India called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to launch a 'military operation' in eastern Ukraine. (READ MORE)

11:26 Feb 24

Asian markets down, oil prices spike as Ukraine-Russia crisis keeps traders on edge

Asian markets fell and oil prices rose on Thursday on growing fears of a war in eastern Europe after Moscow said separatists had called for help to repel Ukrainian forces and Vladimir Putin announced a 'military operation'. (READ MORE)

