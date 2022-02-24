Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announces martial law amid Russian attack

By ANI

KIEV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday morning introduced martial law, urging citizens to remain calm amid Russia's military operations. In a brief video address, Zelensky said Russia has announced a special military operation in the Donbas region and is conducting strikes on its military infrastructure and border guards.

Surreal footage of Russian forces arriving in Kharkiv outskirts amidst civilian traffic pic.twitter.com/cjSWZJVi5Y — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 24, 2022

"We're introducing martial law in the whole territory of our country. Today each of you should keep calm. Stay at home if you can. We are working. The Army is working. The whole sector of defense and security is working," Zelensky said in a statement. He also informed that he spoke with US President Biden and Washington has already started mobilizing international support.

In a statement, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said, "The purpose of Russia's offensive military operation is to destroy the Ukrainian state, seize Ukrainian territory by force, and establish control through occupation." According to the statement, Russian troops are attacking Ukrainian cities from various directions, including the temporarily occupied Donbas and Crimea, as well as the northeastern region.

"This is an act of war, an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a gross violation of the UN Charter and fundamental norms and principles of international law," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry also said Ukraine has activated its right to self-defense in accordance with international law. "Ukraine calls on the international community to act immediately. Only united and decisive steps can stop Vladimir Putin's aggression against Ukraine."

Defending Russia's decision to take military action in the Donbas region, the Russian envoy to the UN Vasily Alekseevich Nebenzya said "the root of today's crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself."

Nebenzya said that the Russian operation is aimed to protect residents in eastern Ukraine. A number of countries, including the US and Canada, have condemned Russia's military operation.