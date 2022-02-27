STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine rejects Belarus as location for talks with Russia, opens door for other locations

Speaking in a video message on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul, Budapest or Baku as alternative venues.

Published: 27th February 2022 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KYIV: Ukraine's president says his country is ready for peace talks with Russia but not in Belarus, which was a staging ground for Moscow's 3-day-old invasion.

He said other locations are also possible but made clear that Ukraine doesn't accept Russia's selection of Belarus.

The Kremlin said Sunday that a Russian delegation had arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delegation includes military officials and diplomats.

"The Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians," Peskov said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with troops moving from Moscow's ally Belarus in the north, and also from the east and south.

Comments

