Ukraine says world's largest plane damaged

By PTI

KYIV: Ukraine's defense industry conglomerate says the world's largest plane that was in regular operation was heavily damaged in fighting with Russian troops at the airport outside Kyiv where it was parked.

The Ukroboronprom company said in a statement that the Antonov-225 was "destroyed" but would be repaired.

The An-225, which is operated by Ukroboronprom's subsidiary Antonov Airlines, is used to move exceptionally large cargos. Its arrivals and departures at overseas airports often attract aviation buffs to observe the lumbering plane with a 290-foot (84-meter) wingspan.

Only two planes have been built with larger wingspans —the Stratolaunch and the Hughes —"Spruce Goose"— but each was used only for a single flight.

Moscow — The Russian military says that residents of the Ukrainian capital can use a safe corridor to leave the city if they want.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov said Monday that Kyiv residents can safely use a highway leading to Vasylkiv just southwest of the Ukrainian capital.

ALSO READ: Russia, Ukraine set for talks as fighting rages

The statement came as fighting raged in various parts of the Ukrainian capital, with Ukrainian authorities saying that they were fighting small groups of Russian forces in various sectors of the capital.

Konashenkov charged that Ukrainian "nationalists" were deploying military equipment using the city residents as shields, the allegations that can't be independently verified.

Despite Russian military claims that it wasn't targeting populated areas, residential buildings, hospitals and schools have been hit all across Ukraine during the Russian invasion that began Thursday.

Konashenkov also announced new land gains, saying Russian troops have taken control of the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the south, noting that the plant was safe and the radiation levels in the area have remained normal.

Moscow— Russia's Central Bank has sharply raised its key rate from 9.5% to 20% in a desperate attempt to shore up the plummeting ruble and prevent the run of banks amid crippling Western sanctions over the Russian war in Ukraine.

The bank's action follows the Western decision Sunday to freeze its hard currency reserves in an unprecedented move that could have devastating consequences for the country's financial stability.

ALSO READ: Ukraine says Russian troops 'reduced pace of offensive'

It was unclear exactly what share of Russia's estimated $640 billion hard currency coffers will be paralyzed by the move, but European officials said that at least half of it will be affected.

The move will dramatically raise pressure on the ruble by undermining the financial authorities' ability to conduct hard currency interventions to prevent the ruble from sinking further and triggering high inflation. The ruble has sharply dived in early Monday trading.

The Central Bank also ordered a slew of measures to help the banks cope with the crisis by infusing more cash into the system and easing restrictions for banking operations. At the same time, it temporarily barred non-residents from selling the government obligations to help ease the pressure on ruble from panicky foreign investors eager to cash out.

Moscow— Russia's investigative agency says it has opened a probe into the allegations of torture of Russian prisoners of war by members of Ukrainian forces.

The Investigative Committee, the main state criminal investigation agency, said Monday that the probe will track down people responsible for torturing Russian prisoners.

The move followed the claim by Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov, who pointed at alleged incidents in which Ukrainian forces tortured Russian prisoners and vowed to track all the culprits down and bring them to justice. He didn't provide details or evidence to back the claim.

Russian officials have sought to cast members of Ukraine's right-wing groups as "neo-Nazis"

Konashenkov also acknowledged for the first time that the Russian military has suffered casualties in the attack on Ukraine but hasn't named any numbers and claimed that the Russian losses are "much smaller" compared to the Ukrainian.

San Francisco— Security officials at Meta, the company is formerly known as Facebook, said they identified an increase in attempts to hack the accounts of public figures in Ukraine, including a journalist, members of the Ukrainian military, and at least one politician.

Separately, they said the company disrupted a misinformation network run by people in Russia and Ukraine.

The hacking attempts originated from a group known to security experts as Ghostwriter, said Nathaniel Gleicher, Meta's head of security policy.

That group generally tries to break into the social media accounts of its targets and then post misinformation as if it had originated with the targets themselves.

For instance, the company observed several attempts to get people to post videos that allegedly showed Ukrainian soldiers surrendering, Gleicher said.

ALSO READ: Facebook bans Russia state media from running ads, monetising

The relatively small misinformation network, by contrast, ran several false websites that masqueraded as news outlets and published claims that the West was betraying Ukraine.

It also created fictitious personas that posed as news editors, aviation experts, and the author of a scientific publication.

Meta security teams took down about 40 fake accounts, pages, and groups involved in this operation, none of which appeared to have significant followings.

United Nations— The two major bodies in the United Nations will hold separate meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The meetings of the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council reflect widespread demands for a cease-fire and escalating concern for the millions of Ukrainians caught up in the war.

The Security Council gave a green light Sunday for the first emergency session of the General Assembly in decades.

It will give all UN members an opportunity to speak about the war and vote on a resolution that US.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said would "hold Russia to account for its indefensible actions and for its violations of the UN Charter."

French Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere announced the Security Council meeting on the humanitarian impact of Russia's invasion, a session sought by French President Emmanuel Macron to ensure the delivery of aid to people in need in Ukraine.

Both meetings follow Russia's veto of a Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. The vote Friday was 11-1, with China, India, and the United Arab Emirates abstaining.