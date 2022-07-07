STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

That is hard: Chinese brand under fire for ice creams that don't melt  

Videos showing ice creams staying solid even when lighters were held to them went viral, revealing they did not fully melt when left in a 31-degree Celsius room for an hour or under a very hot flame.

Published: 07th July 2022 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Ice Cream

For representational purposes

By AFP

BEIJING: A Chinese brand once dubbed the "Hermes of ice cream" has come under fire after internet users said some of its products do not melt -- even when baked with a blowtorch.

Videos showing Chicecream's ice creams staying solid when lighters were held to them went viral, revealing they did not fully melt when left in a 31 degree Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) room for an hour or under a very hot flame.

The footage sparked consternation online, prompting users to question the company's high prices and whether the products were overloaded with additives. The most expensive offering of Chicecream -- called "Zhong Xue Gao" in Chinese -- costs 66 yuan ($10). The company said Wednesday that its products were in line with national food safety regulations.

"We believe that it is not scientific to judge the quality of ice cream by baking, drying, or heating ice cream," the brand said in a Weibo post that scooped up over 168,000 likes.

ALSO READ |  Fintech companies, NBFCs funded by Chinese money generated Rs 950-crore slush funds in India: ED

AFP could not verify the videos, and the stabilisers -- a food additive used to preserve structure -- commonly used in mass-produced ice creams have been widely approved for use, including by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Wang Silu, a senior national food inspector, also said the products used to thicken the ice cream were safe.

Chicecream has promoted itself as a Chinese alternative to Western brands such as Magnum and Haagen-Dazs, using supposedly natural ingredients and locally-inspired product designs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinese icre cream Chicecream ice creams
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp