Home World

New Sri Lankan PM Dinesh Gunawardena has Indian connection

Dinesh Gunawardena's role in Sri Lankan politics will be critical as the country's economy is currently facing its worst economic crisis since independence.

Published: 22nd July 2022 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Dinesh Gunawardena

Dinesh Gunawardena. (Photo | Twitter/ DCRGunawardena)

By ANI

COLOMBO: As Dinesh Gunawardena took oath as Sri Lanka's 15th prime minister, its local media highlighted the background of his father Don Philip Rupasinghe Gunawardena who was at the centre of the anti-imperialist and anti-colonial campaign and had played a role in India's freedom struggle.

During the senior leader's education abroad, his cosmopolitan political involvement pioneering as the most outstanding rebel among the international students came to a peak with his moving to the UK.

In London, the late senior Gunawardena met with freedom fighters, Jomo Kenyatta and Jawaharlal Nehru and also worked with Krishna Menon and Nehru for the Indian League, an anti-imperial organization.

Philip Gunawardena got the opportunity of associating with personalities who later became renowned world leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Jayaprakash Narayan and Krishna Menon all from India, and Jomo Kenytta of Kenya, Jose Vasconcelos of Mexico and many others of international fame and reputation from many parts of the world as contemporaries, reported Srilanka Guardian.

ALSO READ | Dinesh Gunawardena: Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister by chance

In 1942, he fled to India and participated in India's struggle for freedom, however, he was caught and imprisoned. Philip Gunawardena assumed the name Gurusamy and his wife, Kusuma, joined him there. Their oldest son Indika was born in India. He was brought back to Sri Lanka in 1943 and was sentenced there to a term of six months, reported Srilanka Guardian.

Philip Gunawardena also provided the impetus to promote the Cooperative movement in India and did it in the most innovative manner. He achieved extraordinary feet by setting up and introducing the Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society system (MPCSs).

In March 2022, Sri Lanka commemorated the 50th death anniversary of Philip Gunawardena. His name is written down in golden letters in the History of Sri Lanka as he strived hard to see the progress in the country's future.

Philip Gunawardena was born on 11th January 1901 as the fourth son in a family of 8 children, in the famous Boralugoda family of Don Jaccolis Rupasinghe Gunawardena and Dona Liyanora Gunesekera.

The leader had his schooling starting from Awissawella and continued later in Prince of Wales College (Moratuwa), and Ananda College (Colombo) before entering the University of Colombo. Without completing his higher education in Sri Lanka, he travelled to the United States to study Economics at the University of Illinois.

He started the first leftist Political party, the Lanka Sama Samaja Party (LSSP) in 1935 with many of his colleagues which was a milestone in the rebellious movement against Imperialism and Colonialism. Philip has faced many political whirlwinds than any of the well-known political leaders in this country.

The late venerable leader's son, Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn in as the prime minister of Sri Lanka by President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday along with 17 other cabinet ministers.

ALSO READ | Veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena appointed Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister

Gunawardena, parliamentarian of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, took his oath in the capital Colombo in the presence of other senior legislators.

Dinesh Gunawardena's role in Sri Lankan politics will be critical as the country's economy is currently facing its worst economic crisis since independence.

The country is bracing for a sharp contraction due to the unavailability of basic inputs for production, an 80 per cent depreciation of the currency since March 2022, coupled a lack of foreign reserves and the country's failure to meet its international debt obligations.

As Sri Lanka scrambles to get back on track after the election of a new President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, the people in the country -- who are facing severe economic hardship -- are still uncertain about the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Gunawardena 15th prime minister Sri Lanka Father Indian connection Don Philip Rupasinghe Gunawardena
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp