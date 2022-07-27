Home World

Russia's foreign minister, on African tour, denies 'so-called food crisis'

Western countries have repeatedly pointed out that food is exempt from their sanctions on Russia and have blamed Moscow for the global crisis.

Published: 27th July 2022 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File photo| AP)

By PTI

ADDIS ABABA: Russia's foreign minister on Wednesday denied his country is responsible for the global surge in food prices following its invasion of Ukraine, dismissing the "so-called food crisis" as he completed a visit to several African nations on a continent hit especially hard.

Addressing reporters and African diplomats in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, Sergei Lavrov accused the United States and European countries of driving up prices by pursuing "reckless" green policies and even hoarding food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The situation in Ukraine did additionally negatively affect food markets, but not due to the Russian special operation, rather due to the absolutely inadequate reaction of the West, which announced sanctions," Lavrov said.

Western countries, for their part, have repeatedly pointed out that food is exempt from their sanctions on Russia and have blamed Moscow for the global crisis.

Lavrov said last week's breakthrough deal to provide safe corridors through the Black Sea for tonnes of trapped grain out of Ukraine "could have been announced long, long ago if not for the Western stubbornness in insisting they are always right."

He said Russian and Turkish ships will escort ships that have been trapped in Ukrainian ports through the Black Sea once Ukraine demines its coastline.

READ HERE | Cash-strapped Lebanon approves USD 150 million loan to import wheat

Many African countries rely heavily on wheat imports from Russia and Ukraine, and African leaders weeks ago visited Moscow to express their food concerns while a looming famine stalks the Horn of Africa, including Ethiopia, during the worst drought in decades.

But many African nations haven't openly criticised Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Experts have cited Moscow's support for some African nations dating back to the Soviet Union or Russia's role as a major arms supplier to the continent while sending relatively little humanitarian aid.

Ethiopia is Africa's diplomatic hub and second most populous country, and later this year it is expected to host the second Russia-Africa summit.

Ukraine's president earlier this year addressed the Addis Ababa-based African Union continental body about Russia's invasion, but few heads of state reportedly tuned in.

Lavrov on his African tour has sought to reassure leaders concerned about a spike in grain prices and justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which he called a "threat" on Russia's border.

He also claimed most countries do not support Western sanctions on Russia, calling it "basically evident from the fact that, except for two or three countries, no one in Africa, Asia or Latin America" has joined them.

Ethiopia's government made no public comment about the war in Ukraine or the food crisis during Lavrov's visit, with state media reporting only that Russia and Ethiopia had agreed to strengthen economic ties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sergei Lavrov Ukraine RUSSIA Ukraine war Food Crisis global economy Economic Crisis
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp