Home World

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court extends overseas travel ban on Rajapaksa brothers till Aug 2

Earlier this month, Basil was prevented from leaving Sri Lanka following protests from passengers and officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport here in Colombo.

Published: 27th July 2022 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

A protester waves a Sri Lankan national flag outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP/PTI)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Supreme Court on Wednesday barred former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, ex-finance minister Basil Rajapaksa and former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal from leaving the crisis-hit country till August 2, extending an overseas travel ban that was imposed till July 28.

The petition against them was filed by a group including former Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Chandra Jayaratne, former Sri Lanka swimming champion Julian Bolling, Jehan Kanagaratna and Transparency International Sri Lanka, according to news portal Colombo Gazette.

The petitioners claimed that the three persons were directly responsible for the unsustainability of Sri Lanka's foreign debt, its debt default and the current economic crisis.

On July 15, Sri Lanka's apex court had barred the trio from leaving the country till July 28, the report said.

That ban has now been extended till August 2, it added.

Earlier this month, Basil was prevented from leaving Sri Lanka following protests from passengers and officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport here in Colombo.

The former Finance Minister attempted to leave the airport lounge, before being spotted by passengers who began protesting.

Eventually, immigration officers stepped in and stopped him from leaving the country, amidst unprecedented anti-government protests.

READ HERE | Singapore extends ex-Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's visit pass by 14 days: Report

Mahinda and Basil's brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the former Sri Lankan President, arrived in Singapore on July 14 on a private visit from the Maldives after he fled his country to escape a popular uprising against his government's economic mismanagement.

He first fled to the Maldives on July 13 and from there he proceeded to Singapore the next day.

Rajapaksa has been issued a new visa by Singapore, extending his stay in the country till August 11.

His visit pass has been extended by 14 days, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Sri Lanka has seen months of mass unrest over the worst economic crisis and many blame the former government led by Rajapaksa and his family for mishandling the island nation's economy.

The government declared bankruptcy in mid-April by refusing to honour its international debt.

The island nation of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials.

Sri Lanka's total foreign debt stands at USD 51 billion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basil Rajapaksa Mahinda Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Supreme Court
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp