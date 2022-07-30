Home World

Conference on Kashmir in Leeds slams Pakistan rights abuses in PoJK

It was said at the conference that the occupational forces of Pakistan and China need to vacate J-K and get a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Published: 30th July 2022 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Recent protest held against load- shedding crisis in PoK. (Photo | ANI)

Recent protest held against load- shedding crisis in PoK. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

LEEDS (UK): Kashmiri Nationalist human rights activists, thinkers, politicians and other renowned diaspora personalities gathered in Leeds, UK under the aegis of UKPNP which organised the International Kashmir Conference to discuss the rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The Conference, which was held on July 28, declared that the erstwhile state of J-K is one political entity and its unification, stability and prosperity are the ultimate goals.

Speakers emphasised that the right to assemble and protest is a fundamental human right which cannot be suppressed or snatched from the masses. It was stressed that the people of PoJK protesting against the injustice, skyrocketing inflation, lack of electricity and heavy taxes cannot be silenced by the gun.

The conference affirmed that the people of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir have remained the victim of aggression, violence and extremism since 1947 by Pakistan. The suffering of separation must come to an end.

ALSO READ | India slams Pakistan for 'politicising' Chess Olympiad

The conference strongly condemned the land grabbing in PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) by the military and influential non-State actors.

The plundering of the natural resources and damaging the ecosystem of the Himalayas by constructing mega dams and diverting the flow of rivers is causing huge resettlement among the masses of PoJK and GB and also causing hardships to the locals who are long deprived even of the water resources.

The conference vehemently condemned the brutality carried out by the Pakistani troops over unarmed peaceful protesters against the high prices, lack of electricity, lack of clean drinking water and systematic exploitation of their natural resources.

It was also observed in the Conference that China is not a party to the J-K dispute but a huge chunk of land (Aksai chin and Shaksgam Valley) is in their occupation and control since 1962-63.

They also said the occupational forces of Pakistan and China need to vacate J-K and get a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri Nationalist Leeds Pakistan International Kashmir Conference UKPNP
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp