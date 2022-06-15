STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Prophet remarks row: UN chief's spokesperson calls for halt to violence in India

Stéphane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said they were against any sort of violence, especially one based on perceived religious differences and hatred.

Published: 15th June 2022 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

The United Nations flag.

The United Nations flag.

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a halt to any sort of violence, especially one based on perceived religious differences and hatred, amidst protests in India over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP functionaries against the Prophet.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General during his media briefing on Tuesday, said that Guterres is for the full respect of religion. Asked about the UN's position on violence in India after the controversial remarks against the Prophet, Dujarric said: “"Our position is… as we've said at the time, is for the full respect of religion, for calling against any sort of hate speech or incitement and, of course, a halt to any sort of violence, especially one based on perceived religious differences and hatred”."

ALSO READ | 350 arrested in UP for June 10 violence; 20 social media accounts suspended for posting hate comments

The BJP on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India accords the highest respect to all religions.

The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies, the MEA Spokesperson said last week.

READ HERE | China wades into furore over Prophet remarks; hopes incident can be properly handled

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prophet remarks row Nupur Sharma Antonio Guterres
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp