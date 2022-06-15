STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Russian President Vladimir Putin seen struggling to stand in new video

The video shows Putin shaking and struggling to stand, throwing room for speculations about his health worldwide.

Published: 15th June 2022 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

Vladimir Putin. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen shaking, and struggling to stand in a recently-released video. This has led to worldwide speculations and concerns regarding his health.

According to the New York Post, he was present at an awards ceremony at the Kremlin when this happened. The video going viral on social media about the same is yet to be authenticated.

The video depicts the 69-year-old Russian president swaying back and forth after awarding filmmaker Nikita Mikhailov the State prize of the Russian Federation on June 12.

Putin's health has always been a subject that has claimed international attention, especially after the inception of the Ukraine war.

Recently, the world came to know of the bizzarre practice of the President's guards carrying his poop and urine back to his home country in a special carrier, whenever the man is travelling abroad. This reportedly is done to conceal information about Putin's health and his potential illnesses from the outside world. 

ALSO READ | Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips, Here's why

One of the rumours about Putin's bad health condition in recent times is that the President only has a maximum of three years to live, according to a Russian intelligence source. However, Russian officials have denied all such speculations as per reports.

TAGS
Russian President Vladimir Putin Ukraine war Putin health
