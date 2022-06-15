WATCH | Russian President Vladimir Putin seen struggling to stand in new video

By Online Desk

Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen shaking, and struggling to stand in a recently-released video. This has led to worldwide speculations and concerns regarding his health.

According to the New York Post, he was present at an awards ceremony at the Kremlin when this happened. The video going viral on social media about the same is yet to be authenticated.

The video depicts the 69-year-old Russian president swaying back and forth after awarding filmmaker Nikita Mikhailov the State prize of the Russian Federation on June 12.

Putin's health has always been a subject that has claimed international attention, especially after the inception of the Ukraine war.

Putin’s legs shaking, he looks unsteady on his feet, fueling more speculation about his health. Video was taken Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TIVfK30tAp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 14, 2022

Recently, the world came to know of the bizzarre practice of the President's guards carrying his poop and urine back to his home country in a special carrier, whenever the man is travelling abroad. This reportedly is done to conceal information about Putin's health and his potential illnesses from the outside world.

One of the rumours about Putin's bad health condition in recent times is that the President only has a maximum of three years to live, according to a Russian intelligence source. However, Russian officials have denied all such speculations as per reports.