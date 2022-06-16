STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Better-connected India and ASEAN will promote decentralized globalisation: Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister said "ASEAN's role today is perhaps more important than ever before, given the geopolitical challenges and uncertainties that the world faces"

Published: 16th June 2022 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on June 16 said that India fully supports a strong, unified and prosperous ASEAN (The Association of Southeast Asian Nations), the one whose centrality of the Indo pacific is fully recognised.

Addressing the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting today in New Delhi, Jaishankar highlighted that ASEAN has stood tall as a beacon of regionalism, multilateralism and globalisation.

"ASEAN has always stood tall as a beacon of regionalism, multilateralism and globalisation. It has successfully carved out a niche for itself in the region and provided a foundation for the evolving strategic and economic architecture in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

India is hosting the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) to mark the 30th anniversary of our dialogue relations and the 10th anniversary of our Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

"ASEAN's role today is perhaps more important than ever before, given the geopolitical challenges and uncertainties that the world faces. India fully supports a strong, unified and prosperous ASEAN, one whose centrality in Indo-Pacific is fully recognized. The strong convergence of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) is the testimony to our shared vision for the region," he said further.

ALSO READ | India, Asean officials review ties ahead of ministers meet

Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Singapore, India's Country Coordinator, is co-chairing the meeting.

"A better-connected India and ASEAN would be well-positioned to promote decentralized globalisation and resilient and reliable supply chains that are needed by the international community. It's important that we identify a new set of priorities while ensuring the early realisation of our ongoing initiatives," Jaishankar said further.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar and Foreign Ministers of other nations posed for a group photo as they assembled for the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASEAN S Jaishankar
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp