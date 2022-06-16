Better-connected India and ASEAN will promote decentralized globalisation: Jaishankar

By ANI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on June 16 said that India fully supports a strong, unified and prosperous ASEAN (The Association of Southeast Asian Nations), the one whose centrality of the Indo pacific is fully recognised.

Addressing the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting today in New Delhi, Jaishankar highlighted that ASEAN has stood tall as a beacon of regionalism, multilateralism and globalisation.

"ASEAN has always stood tall as a beacon of regionalism, multilateralism and globalisation. It has successfully carved out a niche for itself in the region and provided a foundation for the evolving strategic and economic architecture in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

India is hosting the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) to mark the 30th anniversary of our dialogue relations and the 10th anniversary of our Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

Just completed a warm and productive Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi.



As we enter the fourth decade of our partnership,we must work towards deepening,broadening and upgrading it. pic.twitter.com/IdCw0uiEZY — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 16, 2022

"ASEAN's role today is perhaps more important than ever before, given the geopolitical challenges and uncertainties that the world faces. India fully supports a strong, unified and prosperous ASEAN, one whose centrality in Indo-Pacific is fully recognized. The strong convergence of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) is the testimony to our shared vision for the region," he said further.

ALSO READ | India, Asean officials review ties ahead of ministers meet

Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Singapore, India's Country Coordinator, is co-chairing the meeting.

"A better-connected India and ASEAN would be well-positioned to promote decentralized globalisation and resilient and reliable supply chains that are needed by the international community. It's important that we identify a new set of priorities while ensuring the early realisation of our ongoing initiatives," Jaishankar said further.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar and Foreign Ministers of other nations posed for a group photo as they assembled for the meeting.