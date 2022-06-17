STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
European Commission recommends membership status for Ukraine

The recommendation from the EU's executive arm will now be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation block during a summit next week in Brussels.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (center) and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi (left) at EU headquarters in Brussels.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (center) and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi (left) at EU headquarters in Brussels. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

BRUSSELS: The executive arm of the European Union recommended Friday that Ukraine be granted candidate status to one day join the 27-nation bloc. The promise of membership in a union created to safeguard peace on the continent holds deep symbolism for the nation at war. But it is only the first step in a process that could take decades. And it didn't silence the guns and artillery that continue to kill civilians and flatten cities as well as sending millions fleeing from their homes since Russia launched its invasion of its neighbour on Feb. 24.

Russia pressed its attacks on cities in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, leaving desperate residents struggling to make sense of what the next years hold for them. "We are old people, we do not have a place to go. Where will I go?" asked Vira Miedientseva, one of the elderly residents grappling with the aftermath of an attack Thursday in Lysychansk, which lies just across the river from Sievierodonesk, a key focus of battles in recent weeks that Russians have nearly captured.

ALSO READ: Ukraine says it has struck Russian boat carrying defence systems in Black Sea

The European Commission recommendation is the first step on the long road toward membership and comes a day after four European Union leaders vowed to back Kyiv's candidacy. The recommendation will be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc during a summit next week in Brussels. Launching accession talks requires unanimous approval from all member countries.

The war has increased pressure on EU governments to fast-track Ukraine's candidate status. But the process still is expected to take years, and EU members remain divided over how quickly and fully to open their arms to new members.

