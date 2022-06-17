Ukraine says it has struck Russian boat carrying defence systems in Black Sea

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The navy said the Vasily Bekh was used to transport ammunition, weapons and personnel to Snake Island, which is located some 35 kilometres off the coast.

Published: 17th June 2022 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Russian navy ships are seen during navy drills in the Black Sea.

An image of a Russian navy ship. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KYIV: The Ukrainian navy claimed on Friday that it struck a Russian boat carrying air defence systems to a strategic island in the Black Sea.

In a statement on social media, the navy said the Vasily Bekh was used to transport ammunition, weapons and personnel to Snake Island, which is vital for protecting sea lanes out of the key port of Odesa. It did not say how much damage it inflicted with the strike.

Snake Island, located some 35 kilometres off the coast, figured memorably early in the war when Ukrainian border guards stationed there defied Russian orders to surrender, using colourful language that later became a rallying cry.

The flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, used in the seizure of Snake Island, was sunk in April by Ukraine, "a major coup for the outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian forces, which made effective use of technology and intelligence from the US to target the ship."

The Ukrainian Navy said on Friday that after the sinking of the flagship Moskva, the Russians began to install an anti-aircraft missile system called TOR on the decks of their ships.

It said that was not enough to prevent Ukraine's naval forces from "demilitarising the Russian occupiers".

There was no immediate reaction from Russian authorities to the Ukrainian claim.

Despite the apparent success, Ukraine has urged its allies to rush more and better weapons to the country, saying it can't hold off Russia's more powerful forces without more support.

Western weapons have been critical to the embattled nation's surprising success so far.

ALSO READ | European Commission recommends membership status for Ukraine

Kyiv has also pushed for increased political support, including a fast track to membership in the European Union.

On a visit to Ukraine on Thursday, four European Union leaders vowed to back Kyiv's candidacy to eventually join the bloc.

The EU Commission, the union's executive arm, is set to meet on Friday to make its official recommendation.

The war has increased pressure on EU governments to move more quickly on Ukraine's candidate status, and Thursday's pledge to support candidacy status for Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova pushes the whole 27-nation union closer to doing so.

But the process still is expected to take years, and EU members remain divided over how quickly and fully to open their arms to new members.

READ HERE | Russia plans evacuations from chemical plant in battleground Ukraine city

