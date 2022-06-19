STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Tesla, Elon Musk welcome to India but only as per government rules, says Heavy industries minister 

The Union minister said that the government under the leadership of the PM has moved ahead swiftly on the Aatmanirbhar Bharat policy and will not compromise on that in any way.

Published: 19th June 2022 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Elon Musk and Tesla are welcome to India but the government will not compromise in any way on the policy of Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Saturday.

American electric carmaker Tesla, which has been seeking a reduction in import duties to sell its vehicles in India, will not manufacture its products locally unless it is allowed to first sell and service its cars in the country, company founder and chief executive Elon Musk had said last month.

"Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars," Musk had said in a tweet responding to a user asking about Tesla's plans to set up a manufacturing plant in India.

ALSO READ | Tesla won't manufacture in India, here's why

Addressing The Global Summit on TV9 on Saturday, the Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said: "The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has moved ahead swiftly on the Aatmanirbhar Bharat policy and received a very good response on it and we are not going to compromise on that in any way."

ALSO READ | Tesla welcome in India but not via China route: Gadkari 

"Tesla, Elon Musk are welcome to India but only according to the country's policies," the minister said. 

In August last year, Musk had said Tesla may set up a manufacturing unit in India if it first succeeds with imported vehicles in the country. Currently, India imposes 100 per cent import duty on fully imported cars with CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) value more than USD 40,000 and 60 per cent on those costing less than that amount.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tesla Elon Musk Heavy industries minister  India on Tesla Mahendra Nath
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp