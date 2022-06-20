STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

 Russia Ukraine grain blockade is 'real war crime', says EU foreign policy chief

The 27-nation bloc has struggled to counter Moscow's claims that rising prices and shortfalls in the Middle East and Africa are down to EU sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine. 

Published: 20th June 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LUXEMBOURG: European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that Russia should be held "accountable" if it keeps blocking the export of vitally needed grain from Ukraine. 

"One cannot imagine that millions of tonnes of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world people are suffering hunger. This is a real war crime," Borrell said at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers. 

The West has demanded Moscow stop blockading Ukraine's Black Sea ports to allow vast stores of grain to be taken to world markets as fears rise of famines in vulnerable regions.

The EU backs United Nations efforts to mediate a deal between Ukraine, Russia and Turkey to get the grain out but these have failed to make any headway so far. 

ALSO READ: European Commission recommends membership status for Ukraine

The 27-nation bloc has struggled to counter Moscow's claims that rising prices and shortfalls in the Middle East and Africa are down to EU sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine. 

"I want to insist that it's not European sanctions that are creating this crisis -- our sanctions don't target food, don't target fertilisers," Borrell said.  "The problem comes from the Russian blockade of Ukrainian grains," he added.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna insisted that "Russia must stop playing with global hunger" as it seeks to leverage the West. "Leaving cereals blocked is dangerous for stability in the world," she added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine European Union Russia
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp