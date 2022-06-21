STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's USD 44 billion deal gets Twitter board's endorsement

Shares of Twitter Inc were essentially flat just before the opening bell Tuesday and far short of the USD 54.20 per-share that Musk has offered to pay for each.

Elon Musk (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Twitter's board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed USD 44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.

Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signalling considerable doubt that it will happen.

On Tuesday at the Qatar Economic Forum in an interview with Bloomberg, Musk listed the approval of the deal by shareholders as one of several "unresolved matters" related to the Twitter deal. Shares of Twitter Inc were essentially flat just before the opening bell Tuesday and far short of the USD 54.20 per-share that Musk has offered to pay for each.

The company's stock last reached that level on April 5 when it offered Musk a seat on the board before he had offered to buy all of Twitter.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission detailing on Tuesday detailing a litter to investors, Twitter's board of directors said that it "unanimously recommends that you vote (for) the adoption of the merger agreement".

If the deal were to close now, investors in the company would pocket a profit of USD 15.22 for each share they own.

