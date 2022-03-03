No doubt that solution to Ukraine crisis will be found, says Russian Foreign Minister 

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russia’s state television that he had no doubt that a solution to the Ukraine crisis will be found.

"Solution to Ukraine will be found but Russia’s dialogue with the West needs to be based on mutual respect," Lavrov said.

Lavrov also said that "it's in the heads of western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constanstly and not in the head of Russians."

While there is a possibility of a second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine soon, Russian troops are alleged to have taken over Kherson and forced their way into the council building.

The possibility of a nuclear attack got highlighted when Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces be put on high alert, accusing the West of taking "unfriendly" steps against his country.

Moscow has the world's largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles which form the backbone of the country's deterrence forces.

