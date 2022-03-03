STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accuses West of fixating on 'nuclear war'

Lavrov also compared the United States to French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Published: 03rd March 2022 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File photo| AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused Western politicians of fixating on nuclear war, one week after Moscow launched the invasion of Ukraine. "It's clear that World War Three can only be a nuclear war," Lavrov said in an online interview with Russian and foreign media.

"I would like to point out that it's in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians.Therefore I assure you that we will not allow any provocations to throw us off balance," he said.

ALSO READ| No doubt that solution to Ukraine crisis will be found, says Russian Foreign Minister

He also compared the United States to French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and German dictator Adolf Hitler. "In their time, both Napoleon and Hitler set themselves the task of subjugating Europe. Now the Americans have subdued it," Lavrov said.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces be put on high alert, accusing the West of taking "unfriendly" steps against his country. Moscow has the world's largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles which form the backbone of the country's deterrence forces.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF UKRAINE CRISIS

Putin announced the invasion last week in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country, and "demilitarise and de-nazify" its pro-Western neighbour.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sergei Lavrov RUSSIA Third World War World War 3 World War III nuclear war Ukraine Ukraine criswis Ukraine war
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp