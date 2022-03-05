STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Myanmar military revokes citizenship of opposition members 

It targeted eight members of the shadow National Unity Government, which views itself as the country's legitimate ruling authority, and three prominent activists.

Published: 05th March 2022 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Myanmar’s military ruling council has announced the revocation of the citizenship of Min Ko Naing and other top members of the main group coordinating resistance. ( Photo | AP)

Myanmar’s military ruling council has announced the revocation of the citizenship of Min Ko Naing and other top members of the main group coordinating resistance. ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

BANGKOK: Myanmar's ruling military council has announced the revocation of the citizenship of top members of the main group coordinating resistance to army rule.

The announcement broadcast on state-run MRTV television on Friday said 11 leaders of the opposition to military rule have had their citizenship terminated because they had allegedly fled the country and harmed the national interest.

It targeted eight members of the shadow National Unity Government, which views itself as the country's legitimate ruling authority, and three prominent activists.

The NUG was established by elected legislators who were barred from taking their seats when the military seized power in February last year, ousting the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Resistance to the takeover has now led to what some UN experts have characterized as a civil war. At least two members of the NUG Cabinet named in the announcement responded on Twitter on Saturday.

Aung Myo Min, the human rights minister who has been traveling in Europe to seek support for Myanmar resistance movement, said the announcement was illegal because the military council is not the legitimate government.

ALSO READ: ASEAN special envoy Prak Sokhonn to visit Myanmar on March 20-23

"Ceasing citizenship of Cabinet members by terrorist military junta is just a joke. Nothing can stop our love for our country," Aung Myo Min wrote.

The group's foreign minister, Zin Mar Aung, wrote that "Just because coup-makers pretending to be a government and strip away my citizenship does not make me love Myanmar less. They do not have the rights to strip people's citizenship away."

 The other eight opposition Cabinet members named in the military's announcement have been charged with high treason, which carries a potential death penalty, and other political offenses. 

The three activists were Min Ko Naing, a leader of a failed 1988 uprising against a previous military dictatorship, Eaint Poe Ou, also known as Pencilo, and Myo Yan Naung Thein.

The "Termination of Citizenship" announcement said it was issued according to the 1982 Myanmar citizenship law and that "similar perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted."

Most NUG leaders are believed to be in hiding in border areas controlled by armed ethnic minority groups sympathetic to them, while others operate from abroad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MRTV Aung San Suu Kyi citizenship National Unity Government Myanmar Twitter Myanmar military junta Min Ko Naing
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp