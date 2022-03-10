STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

After pandemic, war in Ukraine new threat to food security 

The crisis in Ukraine and Russia, one of the world's main sources of grain, fertilizers and energy, presents new challenges in securing food supplies on top of a prolonged pandemic.

Published: 10th March 2022 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian emergency employees work at the side of the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.(Photo | AP)

Ukrainian emergency employees work at the side of the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DHAKA: The crisis in Ukraine and Russia, one of the world's main sources of grain, fertilizers and energy, presents new challenges in securing food supplies on top of a prolonged pandemic, a U.N. official said Thursday.

"We weren't going well even before the pandemic, the hunger was rising slowly and then the pandemic hit," said Gabriel Ferrero de Loma-Osorio, head of the Committee on World Food Security, a platform within the United Nations for the fight against hunger.

He told The Associated Press that an estimated 161 million more people are suffering from hunger than before the pandemic, totaling 821 million.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has had a heavy impact on the availability and prices of food, "so unfortunately, we will need to be cautious, but we can see an important impact on food security globally." He said countries need to be careful in handling their food security. Bangladesh, for instance, imports almost half its wheat from Ukraine and Russia.

While there have not yet been global disruptions to wheat supplies, prices have surged 55% since a week before the invasion. Russia and Ukraine combine for nearly a third of the world's wheat and barley exports.

ALSO READ | Ukraine crisis may hit edible oil imports, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Ukraine also is a major supplier of corn and the global leader in sunflower oil, used in food processing. The war could reduce food supplies just when prices are at their highest levels since 2011. At a conference organized by the U.N.

Food and Agriculture Organization in Bangladesh, officials also discussed how to deal with the impact of climate change, adopt new technologies and tackle diseases and pests that are affecting crops and livestock in Asia-Pacific, the world's most populous region.

On Thursday, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highlighted her country's achievement of self-sufficiency in several essential foods including rice and noted that agriculture remains the backbone of the economy of the South Asian nation of 160 million people.

The delta nation is one of the worst victims of climate change with millions under threat of losing homes and land because of a rise in sea levels and salinity. Reversing many years of progress, hunger in Asia-Pacific is on the rise again, said FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu.

Inequalities also are increasing, particularly between rural and urban populations, while too often women and youth are being left behind.

"The pandemic has forced us to reconsider our priorities and approaches and has highlighted the importance of more sustainable and resilient societies," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine war Russia Threat Food Security
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp