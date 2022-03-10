STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

No breakthrough in Ukraine-Russia talks

Ukraine's foreign minister says talks between the top diplomats of Moscow and Kyiv produced no breakthrough on ending the war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Published: 10th March 2022 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Russia's Foreign Minister listens to questions during a news conference following a tripartite meeting with Turkish and Ukraine foreign minister on March 10,2022(Photo | AP)

Russia's Foreign Minister listens to questions during a news conference following a tripartite meeting with Turkish and Ukraine foreign minister on March 10,2022(Photo | AP)

By PTI

AANTALAY: Ukraine's foreign minister says talks between the top diplomats of Moscow and Kyiv produced no breakthrough on ending the war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he attended the meeting Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Turkey to discuss humanitarian corridors and a cease-fire.

Kuleba said there are "other decision-makers" in Russia who need to be consulted, adding that he agreed with Lavrov to continue to seek a solution to humanitarian issues caused by the war. He said Moscow is not ready to offer a cease-fire.

He said: "They seek Ukraine's surrender. This is not going to happen. Kuleba said 'the last thing' he wanted was to kill hope for Ukrainians seeking safe passage out of cities besieged by Russian bombardments and attacks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Russia No Breakthrough Diplomat Invasion
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp