STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Car bomb in Yemen targets security commander; 4 killed 

The explosion took place in the city of Zinjibar and targeted the convoy of Abdel-Latif el-Sayed, commander of the so-called Security Belt force in the southern province of Abyan

Published: 15th March 2022 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

At least eight people, including a senior security official, were injured by a car bomb on Tuesday (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SANAA (Yemen): At least four people were killed by a car bomb on Tuesday in war-torn Yemen.

At least eight people, including a senior security official, were injured, officials said.

The explosion took place in the city of Zinjibar and targeted the convoy of Abdel-Latif el-Sayed, commander of the so-called Security Belt force in the southern province of Abyan, the officials said. The casualties were taken to hospitals for treatment, they said.

Zinjibar is the Abyan provincial capital.

The Security Belt is a militia, trained and funded by the United Arab Emirates and loyal to the secessionist Southern Transitional Council.

The explosion damaged at least four vehicles of el-Sayed's convoy, according to security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief media.

Images from the scene showed at least one white Toyota pickup truck burnt.

Following the explosion, el-Sayed spoke to local media and said he was slightly wounded in what he called a terrorist attack. He did not give further details. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

Such blasts are common in war-torn Yemen, where fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels has raged for over seven years.

The al-Qaida and the Islamic State groups are also active in several areas.

In October, at least 14 people were killed in two separate explosions in the southern city of Aden, the seat of the internationally recognised government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yemen Car bomb Killed Explosion
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp