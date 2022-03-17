STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine's military says it hit Kherson airport

Control over Kherson allows Russia to restore freshwater supplies to Crimea; Ukraine cut off the water after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014.

Published: 17th March 2022 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

In this satellite picture from Planet Labs PBC, fire and smoke is seen at Kherson International Airport and Air Base in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022(Photo | AP)

By PTI

LVIV: Ukrainian military forces have dealt a punishing blow to the airport in Kherson, which Russian troops had seized early in the war, the General Staff said late Wednesday. It said the Russians were trying to remove any surviving military equipment.

Ukraine's military said it hit the airport on Tuesday. Satellite photos taken afterward by Planet Labs PBC and analyzed by The Associated Press show helicopters and vehicles on fire at the airbase. Russia seized the southern port city without a fight in the first days of the war.

Control over Kherson allows Russia to restore freshwater supplies to Crimea; Ukraine cut off the water after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014. The General Staff said Russia's ground offensive on major Ukrainian cities has largely stalled.

