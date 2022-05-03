STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

PM Narendra Modi highlights reforms undertaken by his government; urges German businesses to invest in India's youth

PM Narendra Modi highlighted the reforms undertaken by his government as he interacted with Indian and German business leaders, urging them to invest in India's youth.

Published: 03rd May 2022 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi addresses the media during a joint press stratement as part of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany.

PM Narendra Modi addresses the media during a joint press stratement as part of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the reforms undertaken by his government as he interacted with Indian and German business leaders, urging them to invest in India's youth.

Modi, who arrived here on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip, co-chaired a business round table with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Met leading business leaders in Berlin and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages between India and Germany," Modi tweeted.

"Prime Minister emphasised on the broad-based reforms carried out by the government and highlighted the growing numbers of start-ups and unicorns in India," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

ALSO READ: India moving ahead with determination, says PM Narendra Modi tells Indian community in Germany

He invited the business leaders to invest in India's youth.

The event saw participation of top representatives from the governments and selected CEOs from both sides, who engaged in discussions on topics ranging from climate cooperation; supply chains; research and development.

The Indian business delegation was led by Sanjiv Bajaj, President Designate, CII Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv.

Baba N Kalyani, C K Birla, Puneet Chhatwal, Salil Singhal, Sumant Sinha, Dinesh Khara, C P Gurnani and Deepak Bagla were part of the Indian delegation.

ALSO READ: India ended politically unstable atmosphere of last three decades, says PM Narendra Modi in Berlin

The German business delegation included representatives of Siemens, BASF, Bosch, Volkswagen, GFT Technologies Schaeffler and Deutsche Bank.

Meanwhile in a tweet, the Ministry of External Affairs said: "Building on our business ties. PM @narendramodi and @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz interact with top executives from German and Indian companies. Discuss ways to further the vigour and vitality of the Indo-German economic and commercial partnership."

Modi's visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too participated in the meeting.

Earlier, addressing a joint press event with Scholz after co-chairing the 6th inter-governmental consultations between the two nations, Modi said India was concerned over the humanitarian impact of the conflict and had provided aid to Ukraine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi India Germany ties India Germany relations
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp