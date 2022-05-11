STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka defence chief rules out military coup

A nationwide curfew is in effect and troops are patrolling streets with instructions to shoot on sight anyone attacking property or committing acts of violence.

Published: 11th May 2022 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard as motorists cross a checkpoint outside prime minister's residence. (Photo | AP)

Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard as motorists cross a checkpoint outside prime minister's residence. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's top defence official on Wednesday ruled out a military takeover despite the island nation's political deadlock and thousands of troops on the streets to keep order after two days of deadly mob violence.

Weeks of peaceful protests against a crippling economic crisis have boiled over after government loyalists attacked demonstrators demanding the country's leaders resign.

A nationwide curfew is in effect and troops are patrolling streets with instructions to shoot on sight anyone attacking property or committing acts of violence.

Footage of armoured personnel carriers moving around the streets of the capital Colombo have prompted accusations from opposition lawmakers and social media users that the country could be facing an imminent coup. 

ALSO READ: Sri Lankan economy will 'collapse' if no new government in 2 days, says Central Bank

"When there is a dangerous situation in the country, powers are given to the military to deal with it," Kamal Gunaratne, the secretary of Sri Lanka's defence ministry, told a press conference in response to the claims.

"Don't ever think that we are trying to capture power," he added. "The military has no such intentions."

Gunaratne was a top field commander in the final battle that defeated Sri Lanka's separatist Tamil Tigers movement in 2009, ending a decades-old civil war. 

His superior at the time was Gotabaya Rajapaksa, now serving as the nation's president.

The leader has kept to his tightly guarded official residence in recent weeks after huge protests calling on him to step down.

ALSO READ: Shoot-at-sight orders out in Sri Lanka to contain violence

He has so far been unable to form a unity government to steer the country out of its financial crisis.

The defence chief said the government had asked the military to reinforce police because of the "dangerous situation" facing the country, with nine people killed in mob attacks since Monday.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa had earlier suggested that the violent unrest had been orchestrated to give the pretext for a coup. 

"In the guise of angry mobs, violence is being incited so military rule can be established," Premadasa wrote on Twitter.

ALSO WATCH:

And social media users said the country's military deployment could be the first step to a seizure of political power.

"If no political solution soon, army's... takeover is a real possibility," said Ashok Swain, a professor of peace and conflict research at Sweden's Uppsala University.

Despite Sri Lanka's long history of civil war and powerful armed forces, the island nation has never been subjected to a military takeover. 

A sole attempt at a military coup in 1962 ended in failure without a single shot fired.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Economic crisis Sri Lanka crisis
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp