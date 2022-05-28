STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Elon Musk advises Jeff Bezos to party less, work more

Musk is continuing to grow his status as the world's richest man as his net worth is skyrocketing over the rest of the top earners in 2022.

Published: 28th May 2022 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday advised Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to party less, and work more if he wants to get to orbit.

On being asked by a Twitter user, if Bezos is a good person, the Tesla CEO said he is "fine".

"He is fine, I guess. Does seem like he is spending a lot of time in the hot tub these days" Musk wrote on the micro-blogging site.

"If he wants to get to orbit, less partying and more work would be advisable," he added.

Meanwhile, recently, Bezos' space venture Blue Origin had delayed its fifth tourist flight to space, originally intended to fly on May 20. The company in a statement said its NS-21 faced some vehicle issues. It has not announced the new target launch date.

Recently, a report said that Musk's net worth has dropped below $200 billion after Tesla shares recently hit 11-month lows. Similar to Musk, Bezos' net worth has also taken a significant hit this year, dropping by $64.6 billion.

Musk is continuing to grow his status as the world's richest man as his net worth is skyrocketing over the rest of the top earners in 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elon Musk Amazon Jeff Bezos Party Tesla CEO
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp