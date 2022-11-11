Home World

Biden, Modi have productive relationship, says US envoy ahead of G20

America's NSA Jake Sullivan said the two leaders see common interests on a number of critical issues and have really worked together to strengthen the US-India partnership.

Published: 11th November 2022 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Biden, Modi have productive relationship, says US NSA

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a meeting during the Quad Leaders Summit at Kantei in Tokyo on May 24, 2022. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a productive and very practical relationship, the American national security advisor has said ahead of the bilateral between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

"I would point out Prime Minister Modi has already been to the White House since President Biden took office, and the two of them have had the opportunity to meet in person multiple times and to talk by phone and on video, multiple times," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

He said the two leaders see common interests on a number of critical issues and have really worked together to strengthen the US-India partnership.

"When you add all that up, it is a productive, very practical relationship," Sullivan added.

"President Biden is looking forward to seeing Prime Minister Modi at the G20 this year, as we look ahead to the next year," he said.

India will hold the presidency of the G20 next year and there is a possibility of a US presidential visit to the country.

"President Biden certainly intends to be a participant in that G20. I don't have anything to announce about visits prior to that, to India, or visits to the White House," Sullivan said.
READ | Lotus part of G20 logo, Modi hardsells concept

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 summit India-US talks Joe Biden Narendra Modi
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp