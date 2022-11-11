Home World

US Treasury Secy visits India to shore up US-Indo-Pacific partnerships

Cooperation among friendly countries will help diversify supply chains away from China, which currently dominates over 80% of global solar panel production, Yellen said.

Published: 11th November 2022 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

US Treasury Secy visits India

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen speaks at the Microsoft India Development Center in Noida, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW DELHI: Supply chains, Russia's war in Ukraine and the impact of COVID-19 were top of mind for U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she prepared to meet with Indian leaders Friday in New Delhi.

For too long, countries around the world have been overly dependent on risky countries or a single source for critical inputs, she told the technology sector leaders during a visit to the Microsoft India Development Center on the outskirts of New Delhi.

Citing Russia's leveraging of energy supplies, Yellen said President Vladimir Putin's strategy was "an example of how malicious actors can use their market positions to try to gain geopolitical leverage or disrupt trade for their own gain." She said Russia had previously been a long-time, reliable energy partner. "But for the better part of this year, Putin has weaponized Russia's natural gas supply against the people of Europe," she said.

Cooperation among friendly countries will help diversify supply chains away from China, which currently dominates over 80% of global solar panel production, Yellen said.

China's strict "zero-COVID" policy has also affected global supply chains with widespread lockdowns in major financial and manufacturing hubs. Apple announced Sunday that customers will have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China.

The United States is pursuing an approach called "friend-shoring" to diversify away from countries that present geopolitical and security risks to the supply chain. "To do so, we are proactively deepening economic integration with trusted trading partners like India," Yellen said. "Technology companies like Amazon and Google are investing in India and Vietnam. Apple recently announced that it was shifting some iPhone manufacturing from China to India," she said.

New supply chains already are developing across regions from Asia to the European Union, she added.

Yellen is scheduled to meet India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later Friday. Yellen will discuss the U.S. partnership with India establishing an economic framework in the Indo-Pacific "to increase economic integration with trusted trading partners and mitigate geopolitical risks," the U.S. Treasury Department said.

Also on the agenda are India's G-20 presidency in 2023, climate change, Russia's war in Ukraine and the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later Friday, she will also participate in the U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership dialogue and meet with executives from major Indian companies and U.S. companies operating in India.
READ | Biden, Modi have productive relationship, says US envoy ahead of G20

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-US Talks G20 Summit Janet Yellen
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp