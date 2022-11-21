Home World

US pushes defence ties with Indonesia as China strengthens naval activity in Indo-Pacific region

US Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to seek an expansion of the American military presence in the Philippines in a meeting on Monday with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Published: 21st November 2022 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Lloyd J. Austin

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (right) meets with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, Indonesia on November 21, 2022. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

JAKARTA:  US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin met his Indonesian counterpart on Monday to push stronger defence ties amid growing Chinese naval activity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Austin, at a joint news conference after meeting with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, said they discussed ways to deepen the two countries' partnership, including through expanding interoperability and increasing investments in defence education.

“The United States is proud to partner with you as we work together to advance our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Austin said.

But Subianto stressed Indonesia’s neutral stance.

“I like to emphasize that Indonesia always takes the position of trying to maintain the best relationships with all nations, especially all the major powers,” Subianto said.

Austin arrived in Jakarta late Sunday from a visit to Canada’s Halifax city where he spoke about U.S. efforts to build a more resilient security architecture with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific and Europe at the Halifax International Security Forum.

His visit to Indonesia comes less than a week after leaders of the Group of 20 economies met on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. In a declaration, most strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warned that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse.

ALSO READ | US Treasury Secy visits India to shore up US-Indo-Pacific partnerships

“We are meeting as the world is grappling with assaults on the rules-based international order, especially Russia's unprovoked invasion against Ukraine,” Austin said, “And it’s especially vital now that more like-minded countries come together to uphold our shared principles, including the rule of law.”

He applauded Indonesia for its vote at the UN General Assembly earlier this year condemning Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

While Indonesia and China enjoy generally positive ties, Jakarta has expressed concern about Chinese encroachment on its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety.

Subianto said Indonesia sees China as a friendly nation, and the two countries have ways to manage possible misunderstandings and differences of opinion in disputes over territorial waters.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, right, and Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto inspect an honor guard (Photo | AP)

“We consider that we will be able to resolve them with dialogue,” Subianto said, “However, we do emphasize that Indonesia will defend its sovereignty and we will defend our independence.”

China and four members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have overlapping claims to the South China Sea, home to vital shipping lanes, plentiful fish stocks and undersea mineral resources. China and ASEAN have made little headway in finalizing a code of conduct to avoid conflicts in the area.

Austin and Subianto are both attending an expanded meeting of ASEAN security ministers starting Tuesday in Cambodia.

Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe also is to attend, opening the possibility that he and Austin will hold face-to-face discussions.

ALSO READ | ASEAN summit: Jaishankar meets Blinken; discusses Ukraine war, Indo-US ties

Defence ministers from ASEAN and eight partner countries, including the US, Japan and China, are expected to join the two-day meeting.

While China’s influence and military strength in the region are growing rapidly, the US remains its dominant military power. Washington also has a security alliance with the Philippines and strong relations with other ASEAN members.

US Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to seek an expansion of the American military presence in the Philippines in a meeting on Monday with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lloyd J. Austin Indonesia Chinese naval activity Indo-Pacific region
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp