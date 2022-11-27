Home World

Pakistan: Imran Khan claims three shooters tried to kill him in Wazirabad

The chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party suffered bullet injuries in the right leg when the gunmen fired at him in Punjab's Wazirabad area on November 3.

Published: 27th November 2022 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan. (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan has claimed that there were three shooters involved in the failed assassination attempt on him during a protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad earlier this month.

The chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party suffered bullet injuries in the right leg when the gunmen fired at him in Punjab's Wazirabad area on November 3, where he was leading the march against the government to press for snap elections.

Addressing a massive rally of his party on Saturday night in this garrison city, which houses the headquarters of the powerful Army, Khan said the two attackers previously identified were the one who fired at him and other PTI leaders and the second shooter fired at the container's front, while the third attacker was tasked to eliminate the first gunman.

Khan, 70, claimed that this third shooter actually killed a person at the rally while trying to kill the would-be assassin. Addressing the nation from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore a day after the attack, Khan had said he was hit by four bullets in his right leg by two shooters.

He said he was on a container when a "burst of bullets" was directed at him. "Then a second burst came, there were two people," he said.

Khan, in his first in-person address to the party workers after the attack, also alleged that "three criminals", who were behind the failed assassination attempt, are waiting to target him again.

He has repeatedly alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and ISI Counter Intelligence Wing head Maj-Gen Faisal Naseer were behind the attack on him.

Khan also announced to continue his protest until new elections were announced. Elections are not due in Pakistan until the term of the current National Assembly gets over in August 2023.

"The movement of Haqeeqi Azadi will continue until genuine freedom is achieved," he said, adding that the moment would come once new elections were held.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

The US has denied the allegations.

He is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.
ALSO READ | The politics behind Imran blaming Pakistan govt and army for his shooting

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran Khan Assaassination Attempt Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protest march
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp