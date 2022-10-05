Home World

Putin decrees Russia takeover of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

"The government will ensure that the nuclear facilities at the plant... are integrated as federal property," the executive order said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered his government to take over operations at Europe's largest nuclear power station in the Russia-annexed region of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine.

The power station has been occupied by Moscow's forces since March and is close to the front line.

