Home World

SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine, says Musk

Early Friday, Musk tweeted that it was costing SpaceX USD 20 million a month to support Ukraine’s communications needs. Tesla didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Published: 16th October 2022 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk's tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic.

Musk frequently tweets jokes and insults and sometimes goes on unusual tangents, such as a recent series of tweets suggesting that one of his companies has begun selling its own line of fragrances. It is not clear if SpaceX has actually established future plans for service in Ukraine.

On Friday, senior U.S. officials confirmed that Musk had officially asked the Defense Department to take over funding for the service Starlink provides in Ukraine.

Starlink, which provides broadband internet service using more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellites, has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces since early in the nation's defence against Russia's February invasion.

ALSO READ | Musk says cannot fund Starlink in Ukraine indefinitely

“The hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer USD, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free,“ Musk tweeted Saturday.

Early Friday, Musk tweeted that it was costing SpaceX USD 20 million a month to support Ukraine’s communications needs. Tesla didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk's plan to end Russian war infuriates Ukraine on Twitter

The senior US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter not yet made public, said the issue of Starlink funding has been discussed in meetings and that senior leaders are weighing the matter. There have been no decisions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elon Musk SpaceX Starlink internet service Ukraine
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp