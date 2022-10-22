Home World

UK's Sunak tops 100 nominations for Tory leader

Sunak will automatically become party leader and prime minister if his opponents -- Penny Mordaunt and possibly Boris Johnson -- fail in their bids to win 100 nominations.

SUNAK

A bookmaker takes bets for the next British Prime Minister after Liz Truss resigned in London. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: British Conservative politician Rishi Sunak late Friday reached the minimum threshold to run for party leader following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, supporters said.

"Honoured to be the 100th Tory MP to support #Ready4Rishi," senior backbencher Tobias Ellwood tweeted, as other backers of Sunak also said he had crossed the barrier.

Sunak will automatically become party leader and prime minister if his opponents -- Penny Mordaunt and possibly Boris Johnson -- fail in their bids to win 100 nominations from their fellow Conservative MPs.

