Afghan envoy demands UN committee to investigate Hazara genocide

The Afghan representative also highlighted the Taliban's "hostility" against Afghan women and termed the situation as worrying.

Published: 23rd October 2022 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

A 19-year old Hazara Afghan girl sits and cries on the bench she was sitting on, during Friday's suicide bomber attack on a Hazara education center, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Oct 1, 2022 (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: Afghanistan's representative to the UN, Naseer Ahmad Faiq demanded a committee to investigate and report the targeted attacks against the Hazaras, which he termed as "acts of genocide".

While speaking at the Committee on Social, Humanitarian, and Cultural Affairs of the UN General Assembly, he accused the Taliban of not being able to establish security till now, the Khama Press reported.

His statement came in the wake of the deadly attack on the Kaaj education centre in the Afghan capital. He expressed his concern about the targeting of children from a particular ethnic group.

Faiq demanded a committee to investigate and report on serious human rights violations, citing the most recent attack on the Kaaj education centre as evidence that Hazaras are systematically targeted in these attacks.

The representatives of the country in the UN also termed this situation as "extremely worrying", reported Khama Press.

He elaborated his demand saying that a fact-finding committee will be able to look into and report on all serious violations of human rights, such as the genocide of Hazaras, forced migration, and extrajudicial killings of people without a fair trial.

A serious violation of human rights, according to him, includes "killings without trial, torture, harsh treatment, and arbitrary arrests of former security forces, journalists, human rights defenders, and people connected to the resistance front."

The Afghan representative also highlighted the Taliban's "hostility" against Afghan women and termed the situation as worrying.

"The Taliban must be put under the necessary pressure by the international community in order to hold them responsible for their crimes," Faiq said.

This comes at a time when the international community is concerned about the growing human rights violations of the Taliban resulting in the deterioration of the human rights situation in Afghanistan, reported Khama Press.

Earlier on September 30, a terrorist attack at the Kaaj education centre west of Kabul killed over 54 students, mostly girls.

It led to worldwide protests and Twitter campaigns around the world raising the topic of the Hazara genocide.

After the attack on the Kaaj education centre on September 30, protests around the world began in Sydney, Australia, and later spread to more than 100 cities, parallel to the Twitter campaign.

The Hazara demonstrations still continue bringing numerous people to the streets screaming for justice. Thousands marched in London, the capital of England on Wednesday to raise the topic of the Hazara genocide to the British Parliament, reported The Khaama Press.

The violent persecution of the Afghan Shia Hazara goes back more than a century but has reached unprecedented levels in the last year under the Taliban.

The targeting of Hazara houses of worship, schools, and other public places has intensified since the Taliban took control last year. In the last year, the Islamic State of Khorasan has claimed responsibility for 13 attacks against Hazaras.

Approximately 700 people have been killed or injured in these attacks. 

