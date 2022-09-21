Home World

Putin's order for partial mobilisation a 'sign of weakness': US' Ukraine ambassador

Russians who demanded the destruction of Ukraine ended up getting: 1. Mobilisation 2. Closed borders, blocking of bank accounts 3. Prison for desertion.

Published: 21st September 2022 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo| AP)

By AFP

The partial mobilisation ordered by President Vladimir Putin is a sign of "weakness", the US ambassador in Ukraine said on Wednesday.

"Sham referenda and mobilisation are signs of weakness, of Russian failure," Bridget Brink wrote in a Twitter message. "The United States will never recognise Russia's claim to purportedly annexed Ukrainian territory, and we will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," she said.

Putin ordered a partial military mobilisation earlier Wednesday and vowed to use "all available means" to protect Russian territory, after Moscow-held regions of Ukraine suddenly announced annexation referendums.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's advisor Mykhaylo Podolyak mocked Moscow's latest steps in a Twitter message.

ALSO READ | Putin sets partial mobilisation for Russians, threatens enemies

"Everything is still according to the plan, right? Life has a great sense of humour," he wrote. "210th day of the 'three-day war'. Russians who demanded the destruction of Ukraine ended up getting: 1. Mobilisation 2. Closed borders, blocking of bank accounts 3. Prison for desertion," said Podolyak.

On Tuesday separatist officials in Moscow-held regions of Ukraine announced urgent votes on annexation by Russia. Pro-Russia authorities in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, said they would hold the vote over five days beginning Friday this week.

ALSO READ | Putin looking to end war, claims Turkish President Erdogan

Washington, Berlin and Paris denounced the ballots and said the international community would never recognise the results while NATO said the votes marked a "further escalation" of the war. Putin "still refuses to understand Ukraine," said the UK's ambassador in Kyiv.

ALSO READ | India, China Fear Russian Defeat In Ukraine

"Partial mobilisation and sham referenda don't change that essential weakness," Melinda Simmons wrote on Twitter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Ukraine War Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Partial mobilisation
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp