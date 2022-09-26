Home World

Pakistan PM House audio leaks trigger political uproar

However, a government official highlighted that the conversation in the audio does not reveal any wrongdoings.

Published: 26th September 2022 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM House

Pakistan PM House (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani politics is surrounded by backdoor engagements, closed-door talks, public political rallies and massive challenges for the ruling quarters. But now, a new dimension has been added to the persisting uncertainty as a major security breach was witnessed after a leak of audio recordings suspected to be from the Prime Minister's House, putting more pressure on the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government.

Audio clips of telephonic conversations between Sharif and an official of the Prime Minister's House have gone viral on social media, raising concerns over the secret tapping of calls and the alleged misuse of power for personal gains.

In the audio leaks, Sharif and the official are talking about the import of machinery from India illegally without getting approvals from the government quarters. And this is being discussed as per directives of Maryam Nawaz, leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

It has also been claimed by opposition PTI leader, Fawad Chaudhry that the audio leaks and about 8GB of data are up for sale on the dark web.

"Eight GB data of audio conversations of PM House is on sale on the dark web. The hacker has also claimed that conversations related to security are also in his possession. This is a serious serious matter of concern and an investigation needs to be launched immediately," he said.

The audio leaks have also attracted serious criticism from the opposition parties as well as some ally parties, who have raised questions over security.

"The audio leaks reveal that the Prime Minister's House is being misused for personal gains. And the main culprit behind it is Maryam Nawaz," former premier and PTI chief Imran Khan said.

ALSO READ | Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail quits in middle of trip abroad

On the other hand, Information Minister Mariyum Aurangzeb has stated that an inquiry may be launched into the matter after Shehbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan from London.

"The decision to hold an inquiry into the audio leaks will be taken up by the Prime Minister once he returns to Pakistan," she added.

However, a government official highlighted that the conversation in the audio does not reveal any wrongdoings.

"Nowhere in those audio clips was anyone talking about diamonds and gifts. There was nothing controversial in the audio from the ruling party's perspective," the official said.

ALSO READ | Six Pakistan Army officials killed in helicopter crash in Balochistan

This is not the first time that audio conversations have been leaked where public office holders are discussing strategies and plans against their political rivals.

But this current development comes at a time when Pakistan is going through its toughest politically uncertain times, coupled with a worsening economic situation and Imran Khan's strong show of public strength, claiming to topple the government through another long march and protest sit-in if it does not hold early elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistani politics Pak PM House audio Shehbaz Sharif
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp