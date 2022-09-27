Huge Nord Stream gas leaks bubbling up in Baltic Sea: Danish military
"The biggest leak is spreading bubbles a good kilometre (0.62 miles) in diameter," the military wrote in a statement accompanying photographs of the leaks off the Danish island of Bornholm.
Published: 27th September 2022
DENMARK: The three gas leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were visible Tuesday in waters off Denmark with bubbles spreading from 200 to 1,000 metres in diameter, the Danish military said.
