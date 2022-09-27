Huge Nord Stream gas leaks bubbling up in Baltic Sea: Danish military

By AFP

DENMARK: The three gas leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were visible Tuesday in waters off Denmark with bubbles spreading from 200 to 1,000 metres in diameter, the Danish military said.

"The biggest leak is spreading bubbles a good kilometre (0.62 miles) in diameter. The smallest is creating a circle about 200 metres (656 feet)" in diameter, the military wrote in a statement accompanying photographs of the leaks off the Danish island of Bornholm.

