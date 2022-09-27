Home World

Russia-to-Europe Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines hit by series of leaks

"The incidents on the two pipelines have no impact on the supply to Denmark," the Danish climate and energy minister Dan Jorgensen said.

Published: 27th September 2022 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Nord Stream 2

Gas leak near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

COPENHAGEN: Two leaks have been identified on the Nord Stream 1 Russia-to-Europe gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, hours after a similar incident on its twin pipeline, Scandinavian authorities said on Tuesday.

"Around 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) we received a report from a passing ship saying they saw something on their radar a little further north of the island of Bornholm," Fredrik Stromback, spokesman for the SMA, said.

As a result of the leaks, navigational warnings have also been issued for a distance of five nautical miles and a flight height of 1,000 metres (3,280 feet).

"Authorities have now been informed that there have been another two leaks on Nord Stream 1, which likewise is not in operation but contains gas," the Danish climate and energy minister Dan Jorgensen said in a statement.

Following the leaks, Jorgensen said the authorities called for "higher levels of preparedness in the electricity and gas sector" in the country.

One of the leaks on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline occurred in the Danish economic zone and the other in the Swedish economic zone.

Like the leak on Nord Stream 2 the day before, the incidents are "subject to safety measures".

ALSO READ | Putin's call-up fuels Russian anger, instability, violence

Denmark's maritime traffic agency had on September 26 reported a "dangerous" gas leak in the Baltic Sea close to the route of the inactive Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which experienced an unexplained drop in pressure.

"It is relatively likely that there's a leak. The pipeline was never in use, just prepared for technical operation, and therefore filled with gas," Nord Stream 2 spokesman Ulrich Lissek said.

ALSO READ | Japan bans export of chemical weapons goods to Russia

Nord Stream 2 was blocked by Berlin in the days before the invasion of Ukraine. Russian energy giant Gazprom progressively reduced the volumes of gas until it shut the pipeline completely at the end of August, blaming Western sanctions for the delay of necessary repairs to the pipeline.

"The incidents on the two pipelines have no impact on the supply to Denmark," Jorgensen said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Copenhagen Denmark Nord Stream 1 Russia-to-Europe gas pipeline Nord Stream 2
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp