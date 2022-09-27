Russia-to-Europe Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines hit by series of leaks

By AFP

COPENHAGEN: Two leaks have been identified on the Nord Stream 1 Russia-to-Europe gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, hours after a similar incident on its twin pipeline, Scandinavian authorities said on Tuesday.

"Around 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) we received a report from a passing ship saying they saw something on their radar a little further north of the island of Bornholm," Fredrik Stromback, spokesman for the SMA, said.

As a result of the leaks, navigational warnings have also been issued for a distance of five nautical miles and a flight height of 1,000 metres (3,280 feet).

"Authorities have now been informed that there have been another two leaks on Nord Stream 1, which likewise is not in operation but contains gas," the Danish climate and energy minister Dan Jorgensen said in a statement.

Following the leaks, Jorgensen said the authorities called for "higher levels of preparedness in the electricity and gas sector" in the country.

One of the leaks on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline occurred in the Danish economic zone and the other in the Swedish economic zone.

Like the leak on Nord Stream 2 the day before, the incidents are "subject to safety measures".

ALSO READ | Putin's call-up fuels Russian anger, instability, violence

Denmark's maritime traffic agency had on September 26 reported a "dangerous" gas leak in the Baltic Sea close to the route of the inactive Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which experienced an unexplained drop in pressure.

"It is relatively likely that there's a leak. The pipeline was never in use, just prepared for technical operation, and therefore filled with gas," Nord Stream 2 spokesman Ulrich Lissek said.

ALSO READ | Japan bans export of chemical weapons goods to Russia

Nord Stream 2 was blocked by Berlin in the days before the invasion of Ukraine. Russian energy giant Gazprom progressively reduced the volumes of gas until it shut the pipeline completely at the end of August, blaming Western sanctions for the delay of necessary repairs to the pipeline.

"The incidents on the two pipelines have no impact on the supply to Denmark," Jorgensen said.

COPENHAGEN: Two leaks have been identified on the Nord Stream 1 Russia-to-Europe gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, hours after a similar incident on its twin pipeline, Scandinavian authorities said on Tuesday. "Around 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) we received a report from a passing ship saying they saw something on their radar a little further north of the island of Bornholm," Fredrik Stromback, spokesman for the SMA, said. As a result of the leaks, navigational warnings have also been issued for a distance of five nautical miles and a flight height of 1,000 metres (3,280 feet). "Authorities have now been informed that there have been another two leaks on Nord Stream 1, which likewise is not in operation but contains gas," the Danish climate and energy minister Dan Jorgensen said in a statement. Following the leaks, Jorgensen said the authorities called for "higher levels of preparedness in the electricity and gas sector" in the country. One of the leaks on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline occurred in the Danish economic zone and the other in the Swedish economic zone. Like the leak on Nord Stream 2 the day before, the incidents are "subject to safety measures". ALSO READ | Putin's call-up fuels Russian anger, instability, violence Denmark's maritime traffic agency had on September 26 reported a "dangerous" gas leak in the Baltic Sea close to the route of the inactive Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which experienced an unexplained drop in pressure. "It is relatively likely that there's a leak. The pipeline was never in use, just prepared for technical operation, and therefore filled with gas," Nord Stream 2 spokesman Ulrich Lissek said. ALSO READ | Japan bans export of chemical weapons goods to Russia Nord Stream 2 was blocked by Berlin in the days before the invasion of Ukraine. Russian energy giant Gazprom progressively reduced the volumes of gas until it shut the pipeline completely at the end of August, blaming Western sanctions for the delay of necessary repairs to the pipeline. "The incidents on the two pipelines have no impact on the supply to Denmark," Jorgensen said.