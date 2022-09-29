Home World

4th leak reported on Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea

Speaking on Wednesday before the fourth leak was reported, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said it would have taken a large explosive device to cause the damage.

Published: 29th September 2022 02:55 PM

The Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Photo | AP)

Representational Image. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

STOCKHOLM: A fourth leak on the Nord Stream pipelines has been reported off southern Sweden, the Swedish news agency said Thursday.

Sweden’s coast guards told news agency TT that they have a vessel on the site of the leak, off Sweden. All four detected leaks are in international waters, two near Sweden and two near Denmark.

The Nord Stream pipelines run through the Baltic to transport gas from Russia to Germany. Neither pipeline was operating, but both were filled with gas. The Danish and Swedish governments believe that the leaks of their countries were “deliberate actions.”

ALSO READ | 'Disturbing' Nord Stream leaks show danger of global methane emissions

Before the leaks were reported, explosions were recorded. A first explosion was recorded by seismologists early Monday southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm. A second, stronger blast northeast of the island that night was equivalent to a magnitude-2.3 earthquake. Seismic stations in Denmark, Norway and Finland also registered the explosions.

Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage — it directly benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe — although others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened.

ALSO READ | Russia-to-Europe Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines hit by series of leaks

